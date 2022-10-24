Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are occurring. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
