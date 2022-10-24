Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0

San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) blocks a shot from Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia. AP photo

PHILADELPHIA — Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night.

“”I think we wanted to flush the Xs and Os down the toilet and just do our jobs to a man,” Reimer said. “It was about working hard and playing our butt off. And that’s what the boys did in and protected me.”

Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won for the second time in three games. San Jose snapped a season-opening five-game skid with an overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

“When you are in the situation we are in and you are 1-6, you need something to build on,” Sharks head coach David Quinn said after winning twice on their four-game trip. “Obviously, this is a tough trip. But it was a great way for us to finish this trip at .500, get back home and get back into our normal routine.”

Felix Sandstron had 22 saves for Philadelphia, which looked flat in the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 win at Nashville on Saturday night. The lackluster play could have been a reason why new Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella held two of his veteran forwards- Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny without any ice time for the entire third period.

“I’m going to keep that in the room,” Tortorella said when asked about the cut in ice time.

Shortly after a goal by Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee was reversed by video replay after it was ruled that Scott Laughton was offsides on a 2-on-1 break, Karlsson gave the Sharks the lead with a one-timer following a pass from Tomas Hertl at the top of the circle that whistled past Sandstrom’s right pad at 9:34 of the second.

Lorentz made it 2-0 with 1:31 left in the period when he deflected a shoulder-high point shot from Jaycob Megna that snuck over Sandstrom’s glove after the goaltender committed a turnover on an outlet pass to Tony DeAngelo.

“It was a bad play from me,” Sandstrom said. “I should be able to put a better pass, so (DeAngelo) can handle it right away.”

The rest of the night belong to Reimer, who made two critical saves on a Philadelphia power play in the third period to hold the Sharks’ two-goal lead.

“You just play one game at a time and one puck at a time,” Reimer said. “I approach every game and every practice the same way by working hard and being honest.”

Blackhawks 5, Kraken 4

CHICAGO — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken for their third straight win.

Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins.

Johnson tied it at 4 with his second goal of the game with 7:03 left. He beat Martin Jones from the slot after taking a feed from Jonathan Toews behind the net.

Dickinson then scored from the right circle with 6:50 remaining after Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson couldn’t control the puck cleanly.

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.

Panthers 3, Islanders 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and Florida held on to beat New York.

Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13.

Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 29 saves.

Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 1

NEW YORK — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as Columbus beat New York.

Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who won for the first time in three road games. Liam Foudy and Jack Roslovic each had two assists.

Artemi Panarin scored to give him a point in each of the Rangers’ six games this season and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves to fall to 0-2-0. New York lost its second straight at home after an overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night.

Red Wings 5, Ducks 1

DETROIT — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as Detroit beat Anaheim.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim.

The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. The Ducks are 0-4-1 since opening the season with an overtime win at home against Seattle on Oct. 12. They’ve been outscored 23-9 during their skid.