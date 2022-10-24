Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Who will replace L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — a seasoned Sacramento legislator or a millennial West Hollywood activist?
West Hollywood City Councilmember Lindsey Horvath touts her actions, while state Sen. Bob Hertzberg speaks of his negotiating, as skills that make each the ideal L.A. County supervisor. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
'We're broken.' In the suburbs north of Los Angeles, voters feel fed up and afraid
With the midterm election looming, these California voters fear U.S. democracy is beyond repair, and blame politicians for feeding the dysfunction.
californiapublic.com
For a break from City Hall toxicity, try open mic in Tarzana
For 15 years, Soapbox Sessions Open Mic has offered the same level of respect to those talented or not, famous or obscure, in a supportive atmosphere. Some politicians might learn from them. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Caruso on track to exceed $100 million in campaign spending
The developer’s record-breaking spending has already topped $92 million since launching his mayoral bid in February.
californiapublic.com
Paul Morantz dies; L.A. attorney nearly killed when cult planted rattlesnake in his mailbox
Synanon leader Charles Dederich and two of his followers were sentenced for the snake attack, which came after Morantz prevailed against the group in court.
californiapublic.com
Man gets 5 months in prison for transporting fireworks that LAPD detonated in botched disposal
Arturo Ceja III, 27, pleaded guilty to the unlicensed transport of explosives from Nevada to California. The LAPD’s bungled detonation of his cache blew up a neighborhood and injured 17 people. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Man Sentenced in Botched South LA Fireworks Explosion
The man who transported dozens of illegal fireworks into a South LA neighborhood that led to botched explosion by the LAPD was sentenced on Wednesday. The sentencing comes nearly two years later, as residents whose homes fell victim, continue to struggle with the aftermath. According to the office of LA...
californiapublic.com
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002, chilling L.A. housing market
The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% for the first time since 2002, according to a widely watched survey from Freddie Mac.
californiapublic.com
Pasadena woman faces felony charge after video shows pickax attack on neighbor's home
Beverly Ann Baker, 65, is accused of taking a pickax to her neighbor’s home, smashing several windows. A police official said it appears she was in a mental health crisis.
californiapublic.com
Police Seeking Motorist After Crash in Torrance Leaves 78-Year-Old Man Dead
A traffic crash in Torrance on Thursday left a 78-year-old man dead, and police sought the public’s help to find a motorist who ran from the scene. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “The...
Comments / 0