Crookston, MN

UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 28, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF

Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit

Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision

A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN

The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 4 CANDIDATES

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
SPORTS FEEVER – October 27, 2022

SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First of all, I apologize to all of you for last week’s column. It didn’t save most of my post and by the time I figured it out, it was too late. So sorry about last week. The last two weeks have been challenging with our site, but now we are 100 percent!!!
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOLDS HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST

The Crookston High School held its Halloween Costume Contest and Parade this morning before classes began. Participants checked in and walked around the High School as classmates watched and some teachers judged. There were over 50 entries from the students, and six winners were selected, three from 7th-8th grade and three from 9th-12th grade, by the teachers and received a bag of candy.
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM

The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
POLK COUNTY TO RECEIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT DOLLARS AND POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW SEEKING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS

Over the last year, Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Panel for the Opioid Settlement and Distribution. This summer, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will spend its more than $300 million opioid lawsuit settlement aimed at funding the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
