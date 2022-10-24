Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 28, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
trfradio.com
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF
Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
valleynewslive.com
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
kroxam.com
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit
Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
lptv.org
12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Semi-Truck Collision
A 12-year-old Bagley boy was injured due to a collision with a semi-truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on October 24th, at 7:51 a.m. Brady Schmidt, a 27-year-old man from Bemidji, was driving his 2019 Western Star Straight Truck northbound on Bagley’s Main Ave. The minor entered the roadway, which caused the Schmidt to swerve in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian.
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
kroxam.com
TRF ENDS CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL’S SEASON IN FIRST ROUND OF SECTION TOURNEY
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team battled early in each set, but the Thief River Falls Prowlers used fantastic net play to pull away to win 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) in the first round of the Section 8AA Volleyball playoffs in Thief River Falls. First Set. Thief River Falls got off...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
kroxam.com
COME SUPPORT THE CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S AND CHS LEO CLUB’S 35TH ANNUAL DRIVE BY HALLOWEEN NIGHT FOOD DRIVE ON HALLOWEEN
The Crookston Police Department and CHS Leo Club will have its 35th annual Drive by Halloween Night Food Drive on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, in the Crookston High School west parking lot from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Come and drop your canned goods for the Care and Share Center Food Shelf. A child will receive a bag of candy. Leo Club members and Crookston Police officers will be on the curb, waiting for you.
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 4 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – October 27, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First of all, I apologize to all of you for last week’s column. It didn’t save most of my post and by the time I figured it out, it was too late. So sorry about last week. The last two weeks have been challenging with our site, but now we are 100 percent!!!
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOLDS HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST
The Crookston High School held its Halloween Costume Contest and Parade this morning before classes began. Participants checked in and walked around the High School as classmates watched and some teachers judged. There were over 50 entries from the students, and six winners were selected, three from 7th-8th grade and three from 9th-12th grade, by the teachers and received a bag of candy.
kroxam.com
UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON DONATES A DOZEN NEWBORN CARE KITS TO POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
The United Way of Crookston was able to donate a dozen newborn care kits to Polk County Public Health thanks to the employees of Enbridge Energy. The kits include bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, and several other care items all new moms need. Enbridge contacted the United Way to let them know their employees had chosen United Way as the recipient of their annual employee service project, and they were thrilled to receive their help.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL GIVES SPIRITED SEND-OFF TO SECTION 8A GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM
The Crookston High School held the first of hopefully many send-offs for juniors Halle Winjum and Emma Gunderson of the Crookston Pirates Girls Tennis team this morning before the girls were ready to leave for the Section 8A Girls Tennis Individual Championship starting tomorrow at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Students and teachers lined the halls to wish the girls good luck and well wishes. This is the second season in a row that the Pirates have sent individuals to the State Tournament, and both Winjum and Gunderson will be making a return appearance, this time as a doubles team.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY TO RECEIVE OPIOID SETTLEMENT DOLLARS AND POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH IS NOW SEEKING ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS
Over the last year, Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Panel for the Opioid Settlement and Distribution. This summer, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that will direct how the state will spend its more than $300 million opioid lawsuit settlement aimed at funding the fight against opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Comments / 0