(St. Paul MN-) Former Minnesota House Speaker Steve Sviggum has stepped down as vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, amid continuing criticism over this question, the week before last, about the Morris campus. Sviggum later apologized for what termed a question, not a statement, which he said was prompted by two letters from friends whose children won't be attending U-Morris because they don't feel comfortable there. Sviggum wrote about his decision to step down as vice chair that "I owe that... to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions." Sviggum reportedly will remain on the Board of Regents until he term expires next year, despite numerous calls for his immediate resignation.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO