Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Benefit for Kate Fransen
Please join in to support and help Kate Fransen win her battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Any donation will help. All proceeds to to medical related expenses. to read about Kat'es story, please check out her GoFundMe at: https:www.gofundme.com/f/9wyrbx-trying-to-survive. Please contact Gigi at 701-306-1298 with questions.
willmarradio.com
Brunswick opens assembly plant at former Willmar Fabric Warehouse in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) A new assembly plant has opened in the former Fabric Warehouse Building in Willmar. Brunswick began operations July 14th, and Human Resources Coordinator Veronica Garcia says the 38 employees do upholstery work for Lund Boats... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Garcia says they had been...
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County has more than 900 kids without daycare
(Willmar MN-) The need for daycare in Willmar is growing. Sarah Swedberg with the Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission says an analysis by the group First Children's Finance says the need for daycare slots has increased more than 40% in the last year... Your browser does not support...
willmarradio.com
willmarradio.com
Peppin takes on Reese in Willmar Mayoral Candidates' Forum on KWLM Friday
(Willmar MN-) KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese today Open Mic at 10.
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
willmarradio.com
MnDot creating committee to find money for improvements to New London intersection
(Willmar MN-) With another injury accident this week at the intersection of Highways 23 and 9 in New London, MnDot officials are moving forward with the next phases in safety improvements. Mandi Lighthizer Schmidt with MnDot District 8 says they are pouring the foundations for new warning signs that will be lit with LED lights. These are temporary measures, but they are also looking to reconstruct the intersection to make it safer. Lighthizer Schmit says they've determined putting up a traffic signal would make it more dangerous...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
willmarradio.com
Highway 29 reopens at Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 near Glenwood yesterday. The highway has been closed since April for construction of the new overpass. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures, as crews will be on-site over the next couple...
willmarradio.com
Pool of candidates for police, sheriff's department jobs drying up
(Willmar MN-) Nearly every law enforcement agency in the state is finding it difficult if not impossible to hire as many officers as they need. The two candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Sergeant Eric Tollefson and current sheriff Eric Holien both listed recruitment and retention of officers as their top priority. In a recent candidate's debate, Tollefson said it's a very competitive environment right now for those looking for a career in law enforcement...
willmarradio.com
Delno M. Jensen
Delno M. Jensen, 77 of Belgrade, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Crow Lake Cemetery near Belgrade.
willmarradio.com
Sheriff's debate on KWLM Thursday
(Willmar MN-) With less than two weeks to go before the November 8th general election and absentee voting already started, KWLM will be hosting a Willmar Mayoral Candidate's Forum during Open Mic, featuring Steve Peppin and Doug Reese tomorrow, October 28th. On Open Mic today at 10 you will hear a rebroadcast of the Willmar League of Women Voters and WRAC TV debate between the two candidates for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Eric Holien and Eric Tollefson.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
willmarradio.com
Deadly ATV Accident in Kandiyohi County
(Burbank Township MN-) A rural Belgrade woman is dead after an ATV accident in Kandiyohi County Tuesday evening. The sheriff's department says at approximately 5:33 p.m. they were notified of an ATV crash with injuries in 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. When deputies arrived on scene they learned a neighbor had found 65 year-old Cynthia Guse Fester of rural Belgrade laying alongside the road with life threatening injuries. Several Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene. Lifesaving measures were performed, however, Guse Fester died at the scene of the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
willmarradio.com
Joel Husman
Joel A. Husman, 50, of Raymond, died Wednesday, October 26th at his home, surrounded by his family. His Memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Visitation will be from 6-8:00 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to his service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Willmar police shooting suspect has court date Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A settlement conference takes place this afternoon for a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th. 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo is charged with 11 felonies and one gross misdemeanor for allegedly firing several shots at a Willmar police officer and others at a residence on Southwest 3rd Street as the officer was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting. No one was hurt in the incident. Arevalo is currently being held on $750,000 unconditional bail. A settlement conference takes place at 1:15 p.m. and a jury trial to begin November 1st. Sebastian's brother Christian is facing accessory charges for his alleged part in the July 4th incident.
willmarradio.com
Sviggum steps down as UM Board of Regents Vice Chair
(St. Paul MN-) Former Minnesota House Speaker Steve Sviggum has stepped down as vice chair of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, amid continuing criticism over this question, the week before last, about the Morris campus. Sviggum later apologized for what termed a question, not a statement, which he said was prompted by two letters from friends whose children won't be attending U-Morris because they don't feel comfortable there. Sviggum wrote about his decision to step down as vice chair that "I owe that... to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions." Sviggum reportedly will remain on the Board of Regents until he term expires next year, despite numerous calls for his immediate resignation.
willmarradio.com
Semi driver hurt after hitting cow near Franklin
(Franklin MN-) A semi driver was hurt after he hit a cow in the road in Renville County Tuesday night. The state patrol says it happened at 9:29 p.m. on Highway 19, one-and-a-half miles east of Franklin. 47-year-old Sammy Enriquez of Sacred Heart was driving westbound when he hit the cow. Enriquez was taken to the Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Cynthia Guse-Fester
Cynthia Guse-Fester, 65 of rural Belgrade, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from injuries sust…
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
Comments / 0