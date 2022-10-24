Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing president says Lebanon may be heading to 'constitutional chaos'
Beirut, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday his nation could be sliding into “constitutional chaos” as he has no successor and the cabinet is already operating in a caretaker capacity.
‘Russia Wants to Beat Us into Submission’: Ukrainian Director-Turned-Soldier Alisa Kovalenko Unveils First-Look Footage of ‘Frontline’
Ukrainian director Alisa Kovalenko unveiled first-look footage of upcoming documentary “Frontline” at Ji.hlava Film Festival’s Inspiration Forum. Filmed during her four-month stint in the Ukrainian army, it will be “slow and reflective,” focusing on brief moments of calm in-between chaos. “I was filming only when there was nothing to do,” she said. When the war broke out, Kovalenko didn’t have “the strength” to be a director, determined to focus on being a soldier. But she still took the camera with her, even though it literally put additional weight on her shoulders. “I hated this camera at times. It was heavy, but it was my...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says draft ‘completed’; UN chief appeals for renewed grain deal
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
Comments / 0