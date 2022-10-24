During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO