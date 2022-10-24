ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee pulls off major upset, takes down previously undefeated Boyne City

It can be called an “instant classic” in the Division 6 playoff football game between Manistee and undefeated Boyne City. With less than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Boyne City scored a touchdown and opted to go for the 2-point conversion and the victory. Manistee’s defense...
MANISTEE, MI
Reeths-Puffer drops 32-6 decision to highly ranked Forest Hills Central

GRAND RAPIDS — It was a turnaround season for the Reeths-Puffer Rockets football program. They not only won six of nine regular-season games, but qualified for the Division 2 playoffs. However, that playoff run ended with a 32-6 loss to undefeated Forest Hills Central on Friday night. The Rangers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9

Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
MUSKEGON, MI
Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match

The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor

Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
SHELBY, MI
Fruitport unloads on Ludington in playoff opener; Whitehall up next for Trojans

FRUITPORT — Fruitport was overpowering on Friday night in its Division 4 playoff opener. The host Trojans took down the Ludington Orioles, 54-28. Ludington was limited to just 64 yards rushing, thanks for the Trojans’ dominating defense. “Fruitport is everything we thought they were,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell...
LUDINGTON, MI
Montague defeats Calvin Christian, falls to NorthPointe Christian

MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team split its volleyball tri-match on Wednesday. The Wildcats battled with NorthPointe Christian, but fell in five sets, 25-14, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 7-15. Montague bounced back with a solid three-set victory over Calvin Christian, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18. Laura Borras led the way...
MONTAGUE, MI
Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans

During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
MUSKEGON, MI
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month

Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
LUDINGTON, MI

