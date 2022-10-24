Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee pulls off major upset, takes down previously undefeated Boyne City
It can be called an “instant classic” in the Division 6 playoff football game between Manistee and undefeated Boyne City. With less than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Boyne City scored a touchdown and opted to go for the 2-point conversion and the victory. Manistee’s defense...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer drops 32-6 decision to highly ranked Forest Hills Central
GRAND RAPIDS — It was a turnaround season for the Reeths-Puffer Rockets football program. They not only won six of nine regular-season games, but qualified for the Division 2 playoffs. However, that playoff run ended with a 32-6 loss to undefeated Forest Hills Central on Friday night. The Rangers...
localsportsjournal.com
Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest
MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon blisters Sparta in Division 3 playoff opener, 64-9
Muskegon started off their quest for a long playoff run with an impressive 64-9 victory against Sparta on Friday night. The first-round game was a Division 3 pre-district game played at Hackley Stadium. The Muskegon Big Reds used defensive takeaways and big plays on offense to take a 42-9 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Area volleyball teams tune up for districts with Thursday quad-match
The North Muskegon, Whitehall, Reeths-Puffer and Zeeland East volleyball teams competed in a quad-match on Thursday evening. North Muskegon finished up with a record of 2-1. The Norse defeated Whitehall, 25-20, 25-23 and Reeths-Puffer, 25-17, 25-16, but fell to Zeeland East 12-25, 12-25. Joslynne Bogner had 14 kills and two...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor
Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport unloads on Ludington in playoff opener; Whitehall up next for Trojans
FRUITPORT — Fruitport was overpowering on Friday night in its Division 4 playoff opener. The host Trojans took down the Ludington Orioles, 54-28. Ludington was limited to just 64 yards rushing, thanks for the Trojans’ dominating defense. “Fruitport is everything we thought they were,” Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague defeats Calvin Christian, falls to NorthPointe Christian
MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team split its volleyball tri-match on Wednesday. The Wildcats battled with NorthPointe Christian, but fell in five sets, 25-14, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 7-15. Montague bounced back with a solid three-set victory over Calvin Christian, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18. Laura Borras led the way...
localsportsjournal.com
Unbeaten Whitehall eyes first double-digit victory total in school history
The Whitehall Vikings look to become the first football team in school history to post a double-digit victories in a season. The Vikings can accomplish that feat on Friday when they host the Big Rapids Cardinals in a Division 4 district game at Whitehall Stadium. Game time is set for...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud to face off against highly touted Beal City in first round of playoffs
WHITE CLOUD– — The White Cloud Indians have a monumental task in front of them on Friday night. The Indians (6-3) travel to Beal City to take on the No. 3-ranked Aggies in a Division 8 opening-round game. Beal City is considered one of the favorites to capture the state title this season.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport brings its explosive offense into first-round playoff game with Ludington
When you reach the playoffs, there are no easy games. But the task facing Ludington’s football team in Friday night’s 7 p.m. MHSAA Division 4 district contest against Fruitport is particularly challenging. Host Fruitport, which won a share of the OK Blue title and finished 6-1 in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans
During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month
Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
