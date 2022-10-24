ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Positive Divergences Abound in Precious Metals – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday’s action...
wallstreetwindow.com

The Fed’s Current Monetary Stance Will Lead to Stagflation, Not Deflation – Mihai Macovei

Mainstream analysts seem convinced that global central banks are moving aggressively to tackle inflation, maybe even going too far. After having believed until recently that the spike in prices was only transitionary, central banks insist now that they will restore price stability at almost any cost. In September, the Fed raised its main interest rate to a range between 3 and 3.25 percent from close to zero at the beginning of the year.
wallstreetwindow.com

Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson

We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
wallstreetwindow.com

How I Paid Off $20,000 in Debt in 6 Months – Chloe Anagnos

It seems as if it’s almost impossible for Millenials and GenZ to get ahead financially these days. Record inflation, insane gas prices, and a tough housing market are just a few of my generation’s hurdles on top of the student loan and mental health crises. As a fully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy