Read full article on original website
Related
wallstreetwindow.com
‘This Is Not Normal’: Fed President Spoke at Private Wall Street Forum – Jessica Corbett
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, came under fire Thursday after The New York Times revealed that he “spoke last Friday at an off-the-record, invitation-only forum held by Citigroup, and open to clients.”. “Fed officials are making a mockery of ethics—and Chair Powell is...
wallstreetwindow.com
Positive Divergences Abound in Precious Metals – Jordan Roy-Byrne
Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday’s action...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Fed’s Current Monetary Stance Will Lead to Stagflation, Not Deflation – Mihai Macovei
Mainstream analysts seem convinced that global central banks are moving aggressively to tackle inflation, maybe even going too far. After having believed until recently that the spike in prices was only transitionary, central banks insist now that they will restore price stability at almost any cost. In September, the Fed raised its main interest rate to a range between 3 and 3.25 percent from close to zero at the beginning of the year.
wallstreetwindow.com
Consumer Confidence Fell in October; Recession Risks Remain Elevated – Robert Hughes
The Consumer Confidence Index from The Conference Board fell in October following two consecutive monthly gains. The composite index decreased by 5.3 points, or 4.9 percent, to 102.5 (see first chart). The index is down 8.2 percent from September 2021 and 20.5 percent from the cycle peak of 128.9 in June 2021. Both components declined in October.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear Meta will keep investing billions in the metaverse and VR — even as losses mount and the company's stock crashes.
wallstreetwindow.com
Big Tech Stock Losses Make Jim Cramer Cry On Air – Mike Swanson
We have seen several big cap tech stock blow-ups on earnings this week. So called Meta stock crashed over 24% on Thursday after the company reported a total earnings disaster the night before. The company is losing billions on this Metaverse thing, which is turning into a fad that no one really wants, so it’s not even really a fad. It also revealed that online ad spending is in decline, due to the economy. Google reported the same thing too this week and also saw a big stock hit. It revealed that Youtube ad spending is also shrinking, with a huge decline in crypto and stock trading ads. Now last night Amazon crashed on earnings.
wallstreetwindow.com
How I Paid Off $20,000 in Debt in 6 Months – Chloe Anagnos
It seems as if it’s almost impossible for Millenials and GenZ to get ahead financially these days. Record inflation, insane gas prices, and a tough housing market are just a few of my generation’s hurdles on top of the student loan and mental health crises. As a fully...
Comments / 0