Kern County, CA

Sunny, pleasant conditions start the week

By Chris Burton
 5 days ago

Fall has reached the Central Valley!

Expect low-to-mid 70s for Bakersfield and the surrounding area to start off the work week.

Sunny skies all around the county; Tehachapi will be in the low 60s and desert communities will see mid-to-high 60s.

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

The week ahead will be very pleasant, with slight mid-week cloud cover and temperatures around 70 in the low-lying areas and 60 in the mountains.

Related
KGET

Dry conditions continue throughout the valley

Dry and mild conditions will continue through the weekend with just a slight uptick in winds Sunday. A ridge of high pressure returns Monday keeping Halloween dry and pleasant. By Tuesday, a significant cold frontal system will dive in, bringing the chance of showers for the valley portion of Kern County and possibly snow showers […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dry conditions across Kern County

Dry and quiet weather will persist all across Kern County. Expect seasonably cool nights and mild days through this Halloween, then a low-pressure system is expected to bring a chance of precipitation by late Tuesday with temperatures lowering to as much as 10 to 15 degrees below normal by the middle of the week. Strong […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle had broken off from the semi-truck, disconnecting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Shafter gets $6M for new police substation

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Shafter was presented with a check for $6 million Thursday to fund a new substation for the city’s police and fire departments at Gossamer Road. Chief of Police Kevin Zimmerman says Shafter is a rapidly growing city with more than 2,000 new homes expected to be built by […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites. And if you looked into the sky towards the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk runaway teen boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile. Jacob Peter Rojo, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Hadar Road just south of Berkshire Road, according to officials. Jacob is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies after crashing into business in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 692 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 692 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 291,898 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,561 deaths and 286,292 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 719,981 negative COVID-19 tests and 291,898 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College offers safety training to the public

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is scheduled to host safety training events where attendees can learn life-saving techniques, according to organizers. The trainings are set for Nov. 4 and Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at the main campus on Panorama Drive. Organizers said the training will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 11 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title. Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night. Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

