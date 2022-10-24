Sunny, pleasant conditions start the week

Fall has reached the Central Valley!

Expect low-to-mid 70s for Bakersfield and the surrounding area to start off the work week.

Sunny skies all around the county; Tehachapi will be in the low 60s and desert communities will see mid-to-high 60s.

The week ahead will be very pleasant, with slight mid-week cloud cover and temperatures around 70 in the low-lying areas and 60 in the mountains.

