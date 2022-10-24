Sunny, pleasant conditions start the week
Fall has reached the Central Valley!
Expect low-to-mid 70s for Bakersfield and the surrounding area to start off the work week.
Sunny skies all around the county; Tehachapi will be in the low 60s and desert communities will see mid-to-high 60s.‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
The week ahead will be very pleasant, with slight mid-week cloud cover and temperatures around 70 in the low-lying areas and 60 in the mountains.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0