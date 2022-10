Cody Schlottman, regional sales manager at Jagoe Homes, shows the stovetop Sunday in the kitchen inside a model home on Celebration Circle. The home was one of six included in the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 12th Fall Tour of Homes. Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Local contractors and potential homeowners came together over the weekend at the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 12th Fall Tour of Homes.

A total of six different houses were on display, ranging from Bluegrass Commons towards the westside, down south at the Deer Valley subdivision and the Park Haven development in Thruston.