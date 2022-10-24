ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Connecticut café

By David Shapiro
 5 days ago

It was at the height of Sunday lunch when the Volvo smashed right into the front of the Somewhere in Time Café in Mystic, CT. In no time, police were flooded with 911 calls. And when officers arrived they first noticed the rear end of the car sticking out the front of the restaurant. The rest of the wreckage: Right in the dining room. All around: Multiple victims. Some had to be treated right there. Others were rushed to hospitals. Somewhere in Time hopes to reopen sometime. They hope this coming weekend.

WTIC News Talk 1080

Man charged in Hartford hit and run

Hartford police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash from last New Year’s Day. Officers say Michael Brown, 51, of Windsor, was found in the roadway unresponsive in the area of Main and Battles Streets just after midnight on January 1st.
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Double shooting in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after they say two men were shot this afternoon. As officers were processing the scene on Knollwood Circle, they received word from St. Mary’s Hospital that a 33-year-old male victim was being treated.
WATERBURY, CT
