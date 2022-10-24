Car crashes into Connecticut café

It was at the height of Sunday lunch when the Volvo smashed right into the front of the Somewhere in Time Café in Mystic, CT. In no time, police were flooded with 911 calls. And when officers arrived they first noticed the rear end of the car sticking out the front of the restaurant. The rest of the wreckage: Right in the dining room. All around: Multiple victims. Some had to be treated right there. Others were rushed to hospitals. Somewhere in Time hopes to reopen sometime. They hope this coming weekend.