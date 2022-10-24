Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
unl.edu
Stage fright
Madi Garrow, senior in secondary education, spooks a fellow student during the Husker Haunt, an annual Halloween-themed event at the Nebraska East Union. Held Oct. 20, the event featured a haunted house, costume contest, bowling, trick-or-treat bag crafting and screening of 1991’s “The Addams Family.”. Social media photos...
unl.edu
Alumnus-directed ‘Chance Encounter’ plays at the Ross
In the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, an aspiring poet in search of inspiration meets a folk singer trying to write a follow-up to her breakout hit in “A Chance Encounter.”. The film, which stars Lincoln’s own Andrea von Kampen and is directed by Husker alumnus Alexander Jeffrey, opens...
unl.edu
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Oct. 28
Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Tim Anderson, Brandon Barlow, Maia Behrendt, John Bender, Charlotte Brockman, Rachel Clarkson, Aziza Cyamani, Kwame Dawes, Sam Gibson, Kennadi Griffis, Jack Krebs, Mason Rutgers, Mason Schumacher, Becky Wachs, Matt Waite and Yiqi Yang. Brandon Barlow, a master’s student in the School...
unl.edu
Quilt Museum showcases Smithsonian textile artist’s collection
“Uncovering Black History: Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi” is showing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s International Quilt Museum. Collector, scholar and maker Carolyn Mazloomi has been at the forefront of educating the public about the diversity of interpretation, styles and techniques among African American quilters, as well as educating a younger generation of African Americans about their own history. In an exhibition of her collection at the International Quilt Museum, the featured artists present a variety of Black experiences, some celebrating the achievements of artists, poets and adventurers, and others protesting the pervasive and harmful racism directed towards people of color in American society.
unl.edu
Martin kicks off the first Hyde lecture of the season
Christopher Martin, nationally renowned furniture design-maker, will be giving a Hyde and Kunzendorf co-sponsored lecture titled “Design Tangents; A Story of Exploration and Common Threads,” at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Union Swanson Auditorium. Martin is founder of Christopher Martin Furniture and works as a furniture designer...
unl.edu
Reynolds to discuss history of Buros Center
The history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Buros Center for Testing will take centerstage during a 3:30 p.m., Oct. 28 talk in Hawks Hall, Room 010. The presentation, “The Road to Huskerville: How did the Buros Institute get from New Jersey to Nebraska,” will be led by Cecil Reynolds, an emeritus professor at Texas A&M University who was responsible for bringing the Buros Institute to Nebraska. Reynolds’ talk is free and open to the campus community.
unl.edu
Feedlot Innovation Center groundbreaking event is Nov. 4
The University of Nebraska‒Lincoln will officially mark construction of the Feedlot Innovation Center at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead during a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 4. In concurrence with the groundbreaking, Greater Omaha Packing Co., a supplier of premium beef, has announced...
unl.edu
Staff Senate elections open Oct. 31
Elections will be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 22 for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s first Staff Senate. The new governance body will represent and advocate for all staff employees. Senatorial terms start in January. Bios for the candidates representing each district are available here. On Oct. 31, staff...
Comments / 0