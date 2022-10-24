Read full article on original website
Getting around a roundabout
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation website, contrary to common belief roundabouts improve traffic flow and allow people to get through an intersection faster by keeping a continuous flow of traffic. It also says engineers look at accident history, intersection operation, and cost, before putting in a roundabout.
Electric school buses coming to districts in Washington
SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee was joined on October, 26, by Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) at Lumen Field to celebrate electric school buses coming to some districts in Washington. The new buses are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will invest $5 billion...
Semi and car involved in head-on collision on Highway 240
HIGHWAY 240 – A head-on collision has been reported on Highway 240 near Hanford Route 10, according to Washington State Patrol. Troopers are reportedly on scene for a semi versus car collision. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
