“Uncovering Black History: Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi” is showing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s International Quilt Museum. Collector, scholar and maker Carolyn Mazloomi has been at the forefront of educating the public about the diversity of interpretation, styles and techniques among African American quilters, as well as educating a younger generation of African Americans about their own history. In an exhibition of her collection at the International Quilt Museum, the featured artists present a variety of Black experiences, some celebrating the achievements of artists, poets and adventurers, and others protesting the pervasive and harmful racism directed towards people of color in American society.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO