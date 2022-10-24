Read full article on original website
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
ClutchPoints
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Red Sox’ JD Martinez plan for $19.7 million qualifying offer
The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing 2022 season, finishing dead last in the ever-competitive AL East with a 78-84 record just a year after making the ALCS. And it appears as if the Red Sox are preparing to move on to their next era with key members of their 2018 World Series-winning core, such as JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts (player option), and Chris Sale (player option) set to enter free agency.
ClutchPoints
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Mets’ Edwin Diaz ‘belief’ will make fans jump for joy
The New York Mets had high hopes entering the postseason despite relinquishing the NL East lead in the last week of the regular season. Finishing with 101 wins, the Mets were heavily favored in their Wild Card round clash against the San Diego Padres, but they ended up losing the series, ruining what could have been their best chance to avenge their World Series loss in 2015, what with crucial pieces of their team such as Edwin Diaz, Jacob deGrom (player option), and Brandon Nimmo set to enter free agency.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Rival executive’s Aaron Judge take will make Yankees fans sleep easy
There will not be a bigger name in the upcoming MLB offseason than Aaron Judge. Virtually every team in baseball would have to at least want Judge as the slugger’s next landing spot. But as it stands, it appears that the New York Yankees are still the favorite to have the walking home-run machine in uniform in 2023 and beyond — and perhaps for the rest of his career.
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs completed a trade with the New York Giants Thursday morning. The Chiefs acquired former first round pick wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, for a conditional third round pick and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After the trade was announced, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to social media and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GIF reaction to Kadarius Toney trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs. Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s all-time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the Nets just a couple of days after […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs. Nets never done in his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Ozzie Guillen’s return to the White Sox gets cold water dumped on it
The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after Tony La Russa retired at the end of the 2022 season. The White Sox have conducted an extensive search so far, and haven’t ruled anyone out just yet, but it sounds like a potential return for former manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t likely to happen.
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
ClutchPoints
Phillies pile more misery on Dusty Baker with Game 1 comeback in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies made tons of history with their comeback win in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, and it’s something Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won’t be too happy about. Bryce Harper and co. were trailing the Astros 5-0 after three innings, but a couple of...
ClutchPoints
Phillies’ World Series comeback win vs. Astros has MLB Twitter going wild
The whole baseball world is in shock after the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to take Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander and the Astros got off to a hot start, and it looked like it was going to be another classic Houston win when they went up 5-0 after the third inning. It just seemed like the Phillies had no answer for the Texas franchise that always finds a way to score.
ClutchPoints
Rumor: The real reason Trea Turner might leave Dodgers in free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face multiple dilemmas when the free agency period opens up next month. Among them, Trea Turner will become a free agent for the first time in his career, and he could opt to take his talents elsewhere. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will […] The post Rumor: The real reason Trea Turner might leave Dodgers in free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
3 moves Yankees must make if Aaron Judge leaves in free agency
Early in the season, the New York Yankees were so hard to beat because of their exceptional batting. The problem with having that approach is it is high-risk, high-reward. Toward the latter part of the season until the postseason, Aaron Judge lacked sufficient help that would make the Yankees a legitimate World Series contender.
ClutchPoints
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season
The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants shoot down reports of all-out Aaron Judge pursuit
With the New York Yankees no longer in contention for the World Series, the main storyline surrounding the franchise is the future of Aaron Judge. After failing to lock him down ahead of the season, an all-out bidding war figures to take place during the offseason. At the forefront of his market is believed to be the San Francisco Giants. After reports emerged suggesting the Giants would not be outbid in their pursuit of Judge, one SF staffer has shot down those claims.
ClutchPoints
Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series
Dusty Baker was recently asked who he’s heard from ahead of the World Series. Baker casually revealed that Snoop Dogg contacted him ahead of the 2022 Fall Classic, per Brian McTaggart. “Some homeboys, homegirls, Snoop Dogg, couple rappers, local dudes…” Baker said. The Astros’ manager is looking to lead Houston to a World Series win […] The post Dusty Baker hilariously received good luck call from Snoop Dogg before Astros’ World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jacob deGrom’s future with Mets gets huge update from ex-teammate Zack Wheeler
A lot can happen in a couple of months. But is it enough time for the pillar of the New York Mets’ rotation to change his mind? Because Jacob deGrom has zero qualms staying in the Big Apple, according to his former teammate Zack Wheeler. Wheeler is currently gearing...
Astros add Braves’ World Series hero to roster before Phillies clash
The Houston Astros are once again on the doorstep of greatness. One year after falling to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, the team is back again in the final series of the postseason. This time, Houston is facing another NL East team in the Philadelphia Phillies. They are massive favorites to finally take it all the way this season.
ClutchPoints
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
ClutchPoints
The 9-figure roadblock in Rafael Devers extension talks will leave fans angry
Rafael Devers has established himself as one of the top hitters in baseball and the most productive hitter in the Boston Red Sox lineup. The Red Sox would like to keep the young superstar in the lineup for many years. Devers is scheduled to become a free agent after the...
