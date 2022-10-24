ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
Law & Crime

Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head

A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
People

Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''

Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims

Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI

