Read full article on original website
Related
Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head
A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
St Louis high school teacher died after stepping in front of gunman and kids during mass shooting
A TEACHER died after heroically stepping in between a school shooter and her students during a massacre that also killed a teen girl. Jean Kucska, 61, was shot dead on Monday by 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri.
Prison officer, 25, ‘had inappropriate relationship with inmate’ and ‘called him while he was behind bars’
A PRISON officer has appeared in court after allegedly forming an "inappropriate" relationship with an inmate and calling him while he was behind bars. Ruth Shmylo, 25, denied growing close to the unidentified lag while working at a category B prison in Bridgend, Wales. Cardiff Crown Court heard she came...
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
Parents turn their son into the police after recognizing him and his vehicle in surveillance photos linked to abduction case, police say
Police had been searching for the suspect when parents of Diego James Gettler recognized a car police shown in surveillance images.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Serial killer fears after 43 murders in same area share chilling pattern as cops issue urgent warning
POLICE have assembled a task force to investigate a series of recent unsolved murders that all bear striking similarities to each other, prompting fears of a potential serial killer. A new surveillance photo released by the city of Stockton shows a person of interest - though California police remain unsure...
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident
Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart
No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims
Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Comments / 0