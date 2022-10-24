Read full article on original website
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
KSBW.com
Reopening of the San Lorenzo park RV campground
KING CITY, Calif. — The San Lorenzo park RV campground in King City will now reopen to the public on Nov.1. according to Monterey County. The Park served as an alternative housing site for COVID-19 recovery in Monterey County for more than two years. San Lorenzo park helped the...
KSBW.com
Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
‘No evidence of active shooter’ at Santa Cruz High following anonymous threat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating an anonymous tip of a threat at Santa Cruz High School, according to a Facebook post from Santa Cruz City Schools. There has been no evidence of a threat or violence on campus, the post said. A representative of the California Highway Patrol […]
KSBW.com
3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz shooting hoax triggers hospital's emergency plan
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Before anyone knew the 911 call warning police of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, Dominican Hospital activated its external disaster plan to prepare for the arrival of potential victims. The fake emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday...
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest North Monterey County teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
KSBW.com
Prescription Drug Take Back Day events planned across the Central Coast on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday, with drop-off locations scheduled around the Central Coast. The event is part of a national effort to reduce drug overdoses and deaths. During the event, anyone can dispose of any type of prescription drug. Law enforcement has...
My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying
Thursday's event turned out to be a hoax, but it reminded us how close we live to tragedy. How quickly the images of Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine reappear in our minds. Community Voices Editor Jody K. Biehl recounts the short hours and long anxiety of Thursday's false active shooter report at Santa Cruz High.
KION News Channel 5/46
One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46
Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Listen: Scanner traffic shows how Santa Cruz police responded to a reported active shooter
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On Thursday, Santa Cruz police responded to Santa Cruz High School after receiving a report of an active shooter, which was later determined to be a hoax. Police received a 911 call at 9:33 a.m. saying that an active shooter was at the high school.
KSBW.com
Law enforcement holds a press conference after a shooting hoax was reported in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, according to the school online. Video: Live press conference. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school.
caringmagazine.org
How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey
Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
KSBW.com
California invests $2.8 million to train Monterey County youth in community service careers
SEASIDE, Calif. — State and local officials, including Sen. John Laird and Sen. Anna Caballero, gathered at the Monterey Adult School in honor of a large state investment into the Monterey County Youth Job Corps. The state-established initiative was allotted $2.8 million workforce program to recruit and train young...
kazu.org
Marina Police Chief Runs For Monterey County Sheriff
The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer in Monterey County and the only law enforcement officer that is elected. Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to seek re-election. The two candidates running to replace him come from different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses,...
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
NBC Bay Area
M3.0 Earthquake Shakes Near Gilroy: USGS
A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday near Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 3:40 a.m., was centered about 14 miles east-southeast of Gilroy, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
