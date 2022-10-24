ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Reopening of the San Lorenzo park RV campground

KING CITY, Calif. — The San Lorenzo park RV campground in King City will now reopen to the public on Nov.1. according to Monterey County. The Park served as an alternative housing site for COVID-19 recovery in Monterey County for more than two years. San Lorenzo park helped the...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County now has a dedicated noise complaint hotline

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — People who live in unincorporated areas of Monterey County will now have a dedicated noise complaint hotline. According to the County of Monterey Housing and Community Development Department, the hotline service could slowly be increased over time to be county-wide. The HCDD says weekend hours...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz shooting hoax triggers hospital's emergency plan

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Before anyone knew the 911 call warning police of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School was a hoax, Dominican Hospital activated its external disaster plan to prepare for the arrival of potential victims. The fake emergency call came in around 9:30 a.m. Thursday...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Sheriff's deputies re-arrest North Monterey County teacher

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
caringmagazine.org

How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey

Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
MONTEREY, CA
kazu.org

Marina Police Chief Runs For Monterey County Sheriff

The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer in Monterey County and the only law enforcement officer that is elected. Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to seek re-election. The two candidates running to replace him come from different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses,...
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.0 Earthquake Shakes Near Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday near Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 3:40 a.m., was centered about 14 miles east-southeast of Gilroy, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
GILROY, CA

