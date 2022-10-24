ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns beat Clips 112-95, Paul 3rd NBA player with 11K assists

By CBS Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday night.

The Suns didn't waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime and again in the third.

Marcus Morris scored 22 points, John Wall added 17 points and Paul George had 16 points in the Clippers' home opener after winning their first two games on the road. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in his second game of the season.

Paul assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game, a 3-pointer by Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked, to give him 11,000 assists.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Paul joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history with that many assists. Paul also became the first player in the league with 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.

Stockton had 15,806 assists and Kidd, now coach of the Dallas Mavericks, had 12,091.

Fittingly, Paul reached the mark against the Clippers, with whom he played for six seasons and is the franchise's career assists leader.

Paul finished with seven points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Last season, the Clippers overcame deficits of at least 24 points four times.

Not this time.

The Clippers got no closer than 10 points on a 3-pointer by George late in the third. Booker and Cameron Payne scored to send the Suns into the fourth leading 86-72.

The Clippers were called for offensive fouls on Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac after getting within 12 early in the final quarter.

Cam Johnson, former Clipper Landry Shamet and Booker hit consecutive 3-pointers that stretched the Suns' lead to 99-81, sending the crowd to the exits.

TIP-INS

Suns: Shamet (left hip strain) and Johnson (right hip contusion) both returned.

Clippers: Reggie Jackson remains limited by a groin injury. He was scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting. ... George and Leonard walked to center court to address the fans before the game, with George doing all the talking. He said the team's slogan is Why Not Us. "Let's go get it this year," George said.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host defending NBA champion Golden State on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand.

Clippers: Play at Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Thursday in a two-game trip.

