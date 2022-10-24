Read full article on original website
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Meta AI Researchers Built The First Artificial Intelligence AI-Powered Translation System Under Universal Speech Translator (UST) For A Primarily Oral Language ‘Hokkien’
Although over half of the world’s 7,000+ live languages are predominantly oral and lack a standardized writing system, recent technological advancements in AI translation have primarily concentrated on written languages. It is also mainly because of this reason that machine translation systems cannot be created using conventional methods because they require appreciable written content to train an AI model. In order to address this issue, Meta has created the first AI-powered Hokkien translation system. The Chinese diaspora speaks Hokkien widely, but no official written version of the language exists. As a part of Meta’s Universal Speech Translator (UST) project, this open-source translation tool enables Hokkien and English speakers to communicate among themselves.
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
One of the crowd or one of a kind? New artificial intelligence research indicates we’re a bit of both
An Aston University computer scientist has used artificial intelligence (AI) to show that we are not as individual as we may like to think. In the late 1960s, famous psychologist Stanley Milgram demonstrated that if a person sees a crowd looking in one direction, they’re likely to follow their gaze.
CIFAR appoints 8 new AI chairs as Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy enters phase two
CIFAR is chargeable for implementing the $443 million federal AI technique. The Canadian Institute for Superior Analysis (CIFAR) has named eight new synthetic intelligence (AI) chairs which are a part of its implementation of the Pan-Canadian Synthetic Intelligence Technique. Seven of the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs are affiliated with the...
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
LatticeFlow Secures $12 Million to Eliminate AI Data and Model Blind Spots in Computer Vision
LatticeFlow, the only artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can automatically find and fix AI data and model errors, announced a $12 million Series A funding round. The investment will enable LatticeFlow to expand the capabilities of its platform and respond to growing customer demand as more companies – including a number of Fortune 500 customers including Siemens Mobility, and AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, and Carscan – deploy computer vision models at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005035/en/ LatticeFlow is the only artificial intelligence platform that can automatically find and fix AI data & model errors (Photo: Business Wire) The investment in the award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off, bringing total funding to date to $14.8 million, was led by Atlantic Bridge and OpenOcean, with participation from FPV Ventures and existing investors btov Partners and Global Founders Capital. The potential addressable market for computer vision is sizable due to its rapid adoption rate from manufacturing, healthcare, retail, security, and safety industries that are digitizing processes to become more data-driven.
Conversica Unveils Powerfully Human AI Capabilities That Transform Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success Teams and Make Bots Obsolete
New Generation Revenue Digital Assistants™ Feature Major Advancements Built to Uniquely Fuel Revenue Growth; Scale Conversational Engagement with Real-Life, Two-Way Interactions. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today unveils the most humanlike AI advancements available to its Conversational AI platform. The new...
What is Document AI? How Machine Learning Powers Some of the Document AI Platforms?
Technological breakthroughs have revolutionized the way individuals work and conduct business. For instance, people must develop skills that will enable them to find new jobs because it is predicted that automation could replace up to a third of all jobs by 2030. Consider the following to demonstrate how crucial document AI will be in the future: Did you know that 70% of enterprise documents are free-form text, such as written documents and emails? This indicates that the software used to automatically extract information and decode text from all of your documents has been processed (without human input). As a result, document AI has been made possible via machine learning. Thanks to these apps, businesses may now understand document-based data and use it for various purposes.
Industrial Metaverses Are Useless Without IoT’s Real-Time Data
In the digital twin breweries Anheuser-Busch InBev is building in a private industrial metaverse, a sensor will tell the brewmaster if a vat of beer is fermenting properly, while the digital twin of Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium uses footfall sensors to allow operations managers to see crowd flow in real time.
Latest Machine Learning Research at Apple Considers the Learning of Logical Functions with Gradient Descent (GD) on Neural Networks
The pointer value retrieval (PVR) benchmark was recently established by researchers in the paper titled Pointer Value Retrieval: A novel benchmark for exploring the limitations of neural network generalization. This benchmark consists of a supervised learning task on MNIST digits that includes a ‘logical’ or reasoning component in label construction. The functions to be learned are defined on MNIST digits organized either sequentially or on a grid. A specific digit acts as a pointer on a subset of other digits from which a logical/Boolean function is computed to generate the label. The label is generated by applying some’reasoning’ on these digits.
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on Where Google Maps and AI Chatbots Meet
Salesforce's Clara Shih thinks of its Einstein chatbot technology as a tool which does for work what Google Maps does in optimizing routes for drivers. Unloading mundane tasks and allow customer service representatives to focus on higher-order problem solving is the key. "It's absolutely critical. I mean, right now, so...
An Introduction to Automated Data Labeling
Artificial intelligence has made waves throughout the past decade, where advancements are showing up in everyday applications. But getting there requires a ton of data, and curating that data and putting it into action requires a lot of work. ML professionals have turned their attention to automated data labeling to implement ML models into real-world applications faster, and it’s easy to understand why. Every ML practitioner knows that a successful model requires thousands of data labels. Doing that manually means putting in thousands of hours of work, streamlining strategy, and overseeing each step in the process. For most practitioners, automated data labeling is a no-brainer.
VASS reaches an acquisition agreement with INTELYGENZ, a Spanish company specialized in Artificial Intelligence
VASS has announced the agreement to acquire Intelygenz, a leading Spanish company in technologies in Artificial Intelligence and specialized in automation solutions and services. The acquisition will be confirmed after the corresponding regulatory approval. Thanks to this agreement, VASS and Intelygenz will offer a key boost in the adoption of...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?
The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
IBM Research Introduces Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU): It’s First Complete System-on-Chip Designed to Run and Train Deep Learning Models Faster and More Efficiently than a General-Purpose CPU
Academic researchers’ work over ten years ago was crucial in developing contemporary artificial intelligence as we see it today. It was demonstrated that training a deep learning model to recognize objects and animals in brand-new images required days of brute-force computing over millions of images. Deep learning now does thousands of other crucial and significant activities like finding malignancies in x-rays, translating languages, etc., in addition to how it was previously used to classify images of cats and dogs.
New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
In the World of Food Tech, The Big Guys Innovate Just Like Everyone Else. Sometimes
Two Stanford grads starting a Fortune 500 computer company in 1939 in their garages is a more than a twice-told tale. Same with a group of Harvard students coming up with a foundation to build Microsoft or Facebook. Less sexy, but equally important, are the innovations that happen at those same giant powerhouse organizations.
