Houston, TX

Houston Astros win ALCS, beat Yankees in 4-game sweep

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — The Astros are World Series-bound – again.

Houston topped the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday in New York, winning the American League Championship Series in a four-game sweep. The victory put the Astros in familiar territory, marking the team’s second pennant in a row and their fourth in the past six years, according to The Associated Press.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third inning, was named the ALCS MVP, the AP reported. The 25-year-old rookie hit .353 in the series, with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, according to MLB.com.

Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship Series, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Houston, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WGAU

World Series: Astros host Phillies in Game 1 as Justin Verlander looks to keep Houston undefeated in playoffs

The World Series is here. An exhilarating, and at times shocking, postseason has offered up familiar faces and brand new ones to duke it out in the Fall Classic. It's the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League's top seed vs. the National League's last team in. It's a club making its fourth World Series appearance in six seasons against one vaulting back into the spotlight for the first time since 2009. The matchup pits order against chaos and figures to help define the legacies of major figures like Bryce Harper, Dusty Baker and Justin Verlander — not to mention the much-discussed Astros core involved in the sign-stealing scandal.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, the first multi-homer Series game for...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON — (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON — (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

World Series 2022: Justin Verlander goes winless yet again, now has worst ERA in Fall Classic history

There will be many of reasons to praise Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at the end of the career, but his performance in the World Series will not be one of them. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star took the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday and once again fell flat in the Fall Classic. Handed a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Verlander eventually exited with the game tied after a pair of innings to forget against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON — (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

The Phillies and Rob Thomson play like every moment could be decisive. It won them World Series Game 1

If you’ve ever been caught on the highway in a blinding storm, you understand how the Philadelphia Phillies arrived here, at a World Series lead over the Houston Astros. When the challenge of making it through the present instant is all-consuming, you get lost in it. You stop making choices and just make moves. You take an inch, then the next inch, and then the next.
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

TORONTO — (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
LOS ANGELES, CA

