HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days. It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO