Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days. It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.
Sunshine continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine made it’s triumphant return to our skies this afternoon and there’s more where that came from as the weekend kicks off. High pressure is back in place as we head through tonight and tomorrow. This means we’ll continue to see dry skies and cooler air as the forecast moves along. We’re mostly clear tonight and that will allow lows to fall back below normal into the lower 40s as we head through tonight.
Clouds on the way out, dry conditions returning for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warming trend is on the way back to the mountains after a dreary and overcast Wednesday. More rain chances are on the horizon though. After starting the day with some clouds, skies gradually clear by this afternoon to some sunshine. That should take our temperatures from the 40s this morning to the low 60s this afternoon.
Cooler finish to the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re still socked in with clouds this afternoon and those have kept us much cooler. And we’ve got a cooler couple of days ahead as high pressure builds in. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. A cooler night is on the way thanks to the cooler...
Ky. city under a boil water advisory

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice. West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water...
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 10/28/22 UPDATE ***. The boil water advisory for all West Liberty Water customers was lifted on Friday. We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament. Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament. The Lady...
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
Disaster relief assistance continues after FEMA deadline on October 28th

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is closing the application for disaster relief assistance on Friday, October 28th at midnight. FEMA spokesperson, Briana Fenton said it is important to apply if you have not done so already. “If you are a homeowner or a renter who sustained any damage to your...
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent drug bust. Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were in the Harold community this week following up on a drug trafficking investigation when they encountered a man they later found out was a convicted felon.
