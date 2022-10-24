Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days. It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.
wymt.com
Sunshine continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine made it’s triumphant return to our skies this afternoon and there’s more where that came from as the weekend kicks off. High pressure is back in place as we head through tonight and tomorrow. This means we’ll continue to see dry skies and cooler air as the forecast moves along. We’re mostly clear tonight and that will allow lows to fall back below normal into the lower 40s as we head through tonight.
wymt.com
Clouds on the way out, dry conditions returning for a few days
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warming trend is on the way back to the mountains after a dreary and overcast Wednesday. More rain chances are on the horizon though. After starting the day with some clouds, skies gradually clear by this afternoon to some sunshine. That should take our temperatures from the 40s this morning to the low 60s this afternoon.
wymt.com
Cooler finish to the work week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re still socked in with clouds this afternoon and those have kept us much cooler. And we’ve got a cooler couple of days ahead as high pressure builds in. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. A cooler night is on the way thanks to the cooler...
wymt.com
Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road. Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in...
wymt.com
Ky. city under a boil water advisory
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice. West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter told WYMT crews found a water leak. Four residents do not have water...
wymt.com
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in West Liberty
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 10/28/22 UPDATE ***. The boil water advisory for all West Liberty Water customers was lifted on Friday. We have a boil water advisory to pass along to you. Officials said all West Liberty water customers are under a boil water advisory until further notice.
wymt.com
Whitley County snaps Corbins hold on 13th Region volleyball crown
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After five straight season’s of dominance from the lady Red-Hounds the Colonels spoil the parade with a four-set victory. Whitley County went down 1-0 loosing set one 25-22, but that’s as far as Corbin would get. The Colonels stormed back and won the next...
wymt.com
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
wymt.com
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
wymt.com
Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament. Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament. The Lady...
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
wymt.com
Disaster relief assistance continues after FEMA deadline on October 28th
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is closing the application for disaster relief assistance on Friday, October 28th at midnight. FEMA spokesperson, Briana Fenton said it is important to apply if you have not done so already. “If you are a homeowner or a renter who sustained any damage to your...
wymt.com
Johnson Central blanks Belfry 35-0 in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got a big matchup on this week’s edition of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, featuring two teams in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. The #8 Belfry Pirates heading west to Paintsville to take on the #5 Johnson Central Golden...
wymt.com
North Laurel win over South Laurel ruled a forfeit due to self-reported violation
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the KHSAA, North Laurel’s 43-0 win over South Laurel has been ruled a forfeit. In the KHSAA’s schedule page, the forfeit is due to a self-reported ineligible player. The forfeit gives the Cardinals their first win of the season. North Laurel drops to 5-4.
wymt.com
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
wymt.com
Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent drug bust. Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were in the Harold community this week following up on a drug trafficking investigation when they encountered a man they later found out was a convicted felon.
