KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard
The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist. That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications.
KOLD-TV
Cyclovia returns to Tucson with new route, 5 miles of car-free streets
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are ready for the return of Cyclovia to Tucson for fall 2022. There is a new 5-mile route that will be blocked off to traffic in the 85705 zip code. Organizers add this route will showcase some of the new neighborhood murals and...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
Police officers work to replace fear with facts in Tucson schools
You Can, Too brings police inside classrooms to help kids understand law enforcement is here to protect and serve the community.
KOLD-TV
OPCS set for groundbreaking on new location to help homeless
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More help is coming for people living on Tucson’s streets as Old Pueblo Community Services is getting ready to break ground on its new Center for Housing First building. The groundbreaking is Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. and OPCS representatives expect the...
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
KOLD-TV
Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
biztucson.com
Downtown Tucson to Light up Streets, Buildings for Season and Safety
Desert Nights Downtown Lights, powered by the City of Tucson and Pima County, sets the stage for an upcoming festive holiday season in Downtown Tucson. With over five weeks of festivities, over 60 illuminated buildings, 145 trees tightly wrapped with LED lights, dozens of decorated storefronts and hundreds of events, programs and specials, Downtown Tucson is the place to be during the holiday season.
Tucson mom concerned over rise in RSV cases in Pima County
Tucson mom concerned about tripledemic and her child's health as Pima County reports increase in RSV cases.
southernarizonaguide.com
A Closer Look at the January 8th Memorial – Tucson
The New Heritage and Visitors Center opened at about the same time that the multimillion-dollar renovation was completed on the Old Pima County Courthouse. This renovation included a massive renovation as well as the New Visitors’ Center Headquarters, the Chamber of Commerce (VisitTucson.org), and the Alfie Norville Mineral Museum. Shortly thereafter, the January 8th Memorial to the victims of the shooting on this day in 2011 was commemorated.
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
KOLD-TV
Border Patrol rescues 32 migrants locked in box truck
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector rescued 32 migrants concealed in a box truck, following a pursuit that started in Tucson Monday, Oct. 24. The incident started shortly after 6 p.m. when agents attempted to stop the truck near the I-10 Frontage...
azpm.org
Tucsonans can report homeless camps
Tucson residents can now call (520) 791-2540 or go online to report a homeless encampment if they're concerned about public safety, or the welfare of unhoused people. The city says its new "homeless encampment protocol" lets residents report sightings of homeless camps, so city officials can decide the level of response needed.
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
thisistucson.com
Shark Tank: You are in the investor’s seat for these two local food companies
What are the factors that determine Tucson’s food scene? We have a long heritage of Sonoran cuisine, a dramatic seasonal mismatch in demand, and most importantly, a fervent desire to support local. Ask anyone who has been keeping Rocco’s Little Chicago alive through years of construction on Broadway, or the hordes of fans still mourning the closures of favorites like Bentley’s, Donut Wheel, or Wings Over Broadway.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
