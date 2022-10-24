Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Final Poll: Bibi Gets his 61, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 15, Arabs & Meretz Tittering over the Abyss
Last Wednesday, I told you that the stalemate between Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and Lapid’s left-wing will remain until we know how the Arabs voted. If Arab turnout is high, Netanyahu’s bloc would be down to 58-59 mandates; if it’s low, Netanyahu would be the next prime minister (Camille Fuchs’s Survey: Lapid 27, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 14, Likud 31, Shaked 2.2%). But on Friday, an Israel Hayom poll proved me wrong, suggesting Netanyahu will get 61 mandates regardless of the Arab vote.
The Jewish Press
Meirav Michaeli Opens Rabinfest Season with Incitement against Netanyahu, Ben Gvir
Labor Chair MK Merav Michaeli is turning the commemoration of the Rabin assassination into an all-out incitement against her two most prominent enemies on the right, Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir. Since the 1995 Rabin assassination, the left has used the date of the repugnant act as a bulwark...
The Jewish Press
Ehud Olmert Opposes Netanyahu Win, Says Putin Unlikely To Go Nuclear
Former PM Also Says Kanye West Should Be Boycotted. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert went from negotiating a possible historic peace deal with Palestinian leadership to negotiating being able to watch TV sports in prison. He bluntly discusses this and a variety of issues in his riveting book, Searching For Peace: A Memoir of Israel.
The Jewish Press
David Friedman Calls Barak Ravid’s Emirati Anti-Ben Gvir Story Fake News, Gets Cussing Call from Ravid
Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is embroiled in a confrontation with Channel 13 and Axios reported Barak Ravid. It began with Ravid’s Wednesday report that was titled: “Scoop: Emirati FM tells Netanyahu he is concerned about ultra-right coalition.”. The Ravid story began with the goods:. “Emirati...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions. Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The army said it used shoulder-launched missiles. Local residents reported a large explosion that rocked the old city and surrounding neighborhoods. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves the Lions’ Den. The group was responsible for the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier and several attempted attacks, the army said.
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press
Syria Blames Israel for Rocket Attack on Damascus, 3rd this Week, 28th in 2022
The Syrian army air defenses “repelled an Israeli missile aggression that targeted a number of posts in the surroundings of Damascus and downed most of the hostile missiles,” SANA reported Thursday morning. “At close to 12:30 AM Thursday, October 27, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression...
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: RE: Australia Rescinding Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Workers for the Palestinian victimhood narrative are experts at projecting their own people’s crimes on to Israel. A prime example is Lana Tatour’s accusation that Israel is ethnically cleansing East Jerusalem of its Arab population. Here is what ethnic cleansing looks like. In 1948, Jordan along with five other Arab countries invaded the new state of Israel. In 1949 when a cease fire was declared, Jordan remained in control of East Jerusalem. The first thig it did was to expel all the Jews . Then it gave Jewish homes and synagogues to the Arab people. The Arabs proceeded to desecrate the synagogues by turning them into stables. The final act of Jewish vilification was Jordan taking Jewish gravestones from the local cometary and placing them on the floor of latrines where Arab men could piss on the Jews. Those who support Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem are really legitimizing Jordan’s illegal invasion of a city that for the preceding 3000 years had never been divided.
The Jewish Press
Energean Starts Extracting Gas from Israel’s Karish Field
The British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean plc announced on Wednesday that it had begun extracting natural gas from the Karish gas platform off the northern Israeli coast, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders are due to sign a very controversial United States-mediated agreement that demarcates the maritime border between the two enemy states, after giving in to all Lebanese demands.
The Jewish Press
Pro-Israel Orgs Respond to ‘Oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry
As the United Nations prepared to hear the results of the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry, which many are calling a demonization of the Jewish state, the parents of a 5-year-old boy who died during a Hamas bombing told their story to the media gathered outside the U.N. building in New York.
The Jewish Press
Abbas Deputy Admits PA Security Personnel Work with Terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
The Jewish Press
Parshat Noah – Believing and Not Believing
The study of emuna infuses us with the vision to see history’s ultimate goal, as well as the confidence that we will succeed in bringing this goal to fruition. “Noaḥ, with his sons, his wife and his sons’ wives with him, went into the ark because of the waters of the flood.” (B’reishit 7:7)
The Jewish Press
The Waters Of Noach
In this week’s haftara, the navi Yeshayahu refers to the flood that destroyed the world not as mabul, but as Mei Noach, “the Waters of Noach.” This expression is repeated twice in the verse. (Yeshayahu 54:9). The Zohar teaches (Noach 67b) that Noach gained this dubious distinction – of forever being identified with the flood – by failing to prevent it. While it is true that Noach was righteous by the standards of his generation, a true tzaddik would have found a way not only to save himself but to avert the disaster.
In power-starved Gaza's scrapyards, batteries keep piling up
GAZA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - In a scrapyard near Gaza's fence with Israel, thousands of old batteries are piling up - one of several such sites in the enclave set up to mitigate the environmental repercussions of the blackouts that are a feature of daily life.
