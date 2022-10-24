Read full article on original website
WLUC
Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps past Saginaw Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team traveled to Saginaw Valley State University for a match with the Cardinals. The Wildcats came away with a win in three sets over the Cardinals. The scoring got started with an attack error by the Cardinals on a Lauren Van...
WLUC
Bark River-Harris gets top honors in West PAC Football Iron Division Voting
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - IRON DIVISION OFFENSE. QB - Ethan Ives Bark River-Harris 5-9, 180, Jr. RB - Vincent Martin Bark River-Harris 5-11, 190, Sr. RB - Preston Gauthier Ishpeming 5-10, 180, Sr. RB - Hunter Smith Ishpeming 5-9, 165, Jr. WR - Logan Hurkmans Ishpeming 5-11, 180, Sr.
WLUC
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold. But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open. “Well, we’re just going...
WLUC
‘Grace’s Closet’ finds new home in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A community closet for moms in need is now located inside the First Lutheran Church in Iron Mountain. Founder Grace Schwartz has outgrown the third story of her home. “I have to make the room into my son’s new bedroom with our new baby arriving....
WLUC
9 miles of mountain bike track to be added to Days River Trail in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine miles of track will be added to the Days River Trail in Gladstone. Right now, the mountain bike trail is three miles. With a federal grant, Delta County Non-Motorized Trails (DCNT) will make that path 12 miles. It’s a $350,000 grant and DCNT officials say they expect it to cover the whole project.
WLUC
Marquette non-profit hosts its annual networking conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit hosted its annual conference on Friday to showcase networking opportunities. Connect Marquette held the event with various activities like breakout sessions and interactive presentations. The Conference Chair of Connect Marquette, Katherine Helppi hopes people who attended teach the skills they learned on Friday to others.
WLUC
Marquette County realtors coming together to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new fundraiser for the TV6 Canathon is happening Thursday evening in Marquette. The event is called the “Souper Agent Stockpot Cookoff.” Marquette County realtors are competing to see who has the best chili, stew, chowder or soup. Three of the organizers appeared on Upper Michigan Today to explain the event.
WLUC
NMU’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ returns for another year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Time to pack up the car and get some candy. Student organizations at Nothern Michigan University are hosting their second ‘Trunk or Treat’ event. The event originally started as a way for local kids to still experience Halloween in a safe manner but was such a success that it’s returning again this year.
WLUC
Preparations begin for Marquette laser light show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year now, the Ore Dock in Marquette will be lit up for the holidays. Travel Marquette is partnering with Fresh Coast Light Lab to light up the Ore Dock. Starting on Thanksgiving Eve from 6-9 p.m., colorful holiday-themed images will be projected onto the Ore Dock. The CEO of Travel Marquette, Susan Estler said there is a lot of planning that goes into making this happen.
WLUC
Gladstone Public Safety approved for new cadet and K9 programs
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone Public Safety has some new programs on the way. The department was approved for both a cadet program and a new K9. Ron Robinson is the director of Gladstone Public Safety. He’s been in law enforcement for 29 years. “Just to help people. I...
WLUC
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail completes second phase of lighting enhancement project
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is a little brighter thanks to help from the City of Negaunee. The trail finished the second phase of its lighting enhancement project. The City of Negaunee added light posts to four miles of the trail from Healy St. to the Ishpeming border. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.
WLUC
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue will open in Negaunee this weekend. U.P. Fun With Friends’ grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday. It is a place for families and friends to get together for a good time. The family fun center includes a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting, and free play all day Sunday.
WLUC
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival bringing big-name acts to Ore Dock Brewing Co.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon gets a mermaid makeover, a Houghton couple ranks in the top 50 of a national dance competition, and the Powerball jackpot grows to be the second-largest ever. Plus... the inaugural Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is bringing big-name acts to the...
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
WLUC
Travel delays expected on Harlow Lake Road Thursday
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect travel delays on Harlow Lake Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. The intermittent delays will occur at the bridge located 7 miles west of County Road 550 in Marquette Township due to bridge maintenance. The Marquette County...
WLUC
Trunk-or-treat event to return to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson for 11th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is on Monday, but many organizations are celebrating early with trunk-or-treat events for kids. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson will host its 11th annual trunk-or-treat event Saturday. The hospital purchased more than 650 pieces of candy, including full-size candy bars. Staff said they expect more than 500 people to attend.
WLUC
Gwinn VFW raises $10,000 toward portion of roof
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of VFW Post 5670 say they have seen a tremendous amount of community support to repair their roof before winter. The post raised $10,000 toward a portion of the roof; they even received a donation from Germany. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to get done. Volunteers are needed to help put on shingles this Saturday at 9 a.m. More donations are required to fix the other part of the roof.
WLUC
1,536-pound pumpkin on display in Dickinson County
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Trevarthen did not grow the 1,536-pound pumpkin in his front lawn, but he got it at a Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers competition. “After the competition, I walked around I talked to all the people and got to know them. Luke Bonde, who grew the pumpkin said I could have this pumpkin,” Trevarthen said.
WLUC
GINCC announces Annual Awards winners at Annual Gala
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Annual Gala was Wednesday. At the gala, GINCC announced its Annual Awards winners for 2022. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
