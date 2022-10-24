Read full article on original website
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
St Louis high school teacher died after stepping in front of gunman and kids during mass shooting
A TEACHER died after heroically stepping in between a school shooter and her students during a massacre that also killed a teen girl. Jean Kucska, 61, was shot dead on Monday by 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
WATCH: Black Woman Shoots Kansas City Firefighter Beating Up Her Boyfriend — She Won’t be Charged
In the Kansas City shooting of an off-duty firefighter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the woman involved acted in self-defense and won’t be facing murder charges. Earlier this month, Anthony “Tony” Santi, 41, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with 23-year-old Ja’Von Taylor....
Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
The Chilling Case Of Daniel LaPlante, The 17-Year-Old Who Raped And Murdered A Pregnant Mom — Then Drowned Her Two Kids
After tormenting the family of a girl he was stalking by secretly living inside their walls for several weeks, Daniel LaPlante committed his worst crime yet when he broke into the home of Priscilla Gustafson in December 1987. Daniel LaPlante was 17 years old in 1987 when he brutally murdered...
‘That’s a Tough Question’: Missouri Man Allegedly Couldn’t Explain How a Woman Beaten to Death with a Claw Hammer Ended Up in Garage Closet
A 37-year-old Missouri man was arrested this week for allegedly beating a woman to death and hiding her body in a closet inside of his garage. Adam Alfred Conner, of Columbia, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims
Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says
The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
A Cop Who Shot A 17-Year-Old Who Was Eating McDonald's In His Car Has Been Charged
Erik Cantu had been eating a hamburger with a friend inside his car in a San Antonio parking lot when former officer James Brennand opened his door and ordered him out.
Man Accused of Killing 6 at Christmas Parade Is Making a Mockery of His Trial
After declaring himself a sovereign citizen and deciding to represent himself at trial, the man accused of killing six people and injuring 62 others by driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade cross-examined several victims of the attack himself in court last week. "Fair to say there were hundreds,...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
