Oakland County, MI

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

‘That’s a Tough Question’: Missouri Man Allegedly Couldn’t Explain How a Woman Beaten to Death with a Claw Hammer Ended Up in Garage Closet

A 37-year-old Missouri man was arrested this week for allegedly beating a woman to death and hiding her body in a closet inside of his garage. Adam Alfred Conner, of Columbia, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims

Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando

