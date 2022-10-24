ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
German Shepherd that bit 2 people euthanized by city of Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The one-year-old German Shepherd named Zeus that bit a man and an officer earlier this year was euthanized by the city of Elk Grove Friday. The press release continues by saying "This has been a difficult situation for all involved in this matter, and the City does not take this action lightly. The City takes its duty to preserve public safety and protect the community very seriously. While some members of the public asked the City to consider alternatives to euthanasia, the dog’s established bite history and dangerous propensities presented too great of a risk to public safety for this community, or any other community to which the animal may have been relocated."
Patients at Kaiser Permanente Roseville were surprised by Superheroes

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Superheroes such as Spider-man, Thor, Captain America, Batman and Iron Man came to Kaiser Permanente Roseville Women's and Children's Center on Thursday to lift patients' spirits. These superheroes came to the rescue and surprised kids and their families by cleaning their windows. Many waved as these...
Andrea Bocelli plans May show at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates Monday and they include a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. According to a news release, the show is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023. Tickets go sale to the public Monday, Oct. 31. The show...
Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
'Grave danger' | Fight among protesters cancels Turning Point USA event at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A Turning Point USA event was canceled before it could even start at UC Davis due to fighting among protesters, officials said Tuesday. In a news release, officials said there were about 100 protesters and counter-protesters fighting among themselves, including some who reportedly used pepper spray, knocked over barricades and removed traffic cones. Authorities said some protesters also reportedly wore Proud Boys labeled apparel.
