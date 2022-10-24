Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden Harvest Festival and Parade debuts in Sacramento this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unity, harmony and peace are the themes of Sacramento’s first-ever Golden Harvest Parade and Festival this weekend. The event combines cultures from all over the world in a vibrant mix of music, dance and food. “We want people to understand each other… so we can...
Sacramento nonprofit working to build first-ever Filipino community center | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Sacramento, firmly established restaurants serving lumpia and adobo and grocery staples like Seafood City Supermarket hint at the capital city's thriving Filipino community. For many who put down their roots here decades ago, that wasn't always the case. "I remember going to school and obviously...
10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
'This would be a great career path for me' | Here's how a Sacramento youth aviation program is changing lives | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Keeping history alive and aloft -- and using it to elevate the next generation. That’s the goal of one determined Sacramento-area woman. She’s showing kids who have the chips stacked against them — that the sky is, quite literally, the limit. Her name...
Discussing women's health and the "uncomfortable topics" | To The Point
Women's health is not talked about enough, especially for those who have given birth. Mothers are sharing their stories with ABC10's To The Point team. Women's health is not talked about enough, especially for those who have given birth. This week, ABC10's To The Point team is sharing real stories...
Sacramento businesses take safety precautions for Halloween celebrations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Halloween is on Monday, but the busiest time for celebrations are expected this Friday through Sunday. Drivers should expect to see a lot of traffic in the Midtown and downtown areas into the weekend. Establishments are already planning ahead to keep those celebrating the holiday early safe.
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
German Shepherd that bit 2 people euthanized by city of Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The one-year-old German Shepherd named Zeus that bit a man and an officer earlier this year was euthanized by the city of Elk Grove Friday. The press release continues by saying "This has been a difficult situation for all involved in this matter, and the City does not take this action lightly. The City takes its duty to preserve public safety and protect the community very seriously. While some members of the public asked the City to consider alternatives to euthanasia, the dog’s established bite history and dangerous propensities presented too great of a risk to public safety for this community, or any other community to which the animal may have been relocated."
Patients at Kaiser Permanente Roseville were surprised by Superheroes
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Superheroes such as Spider-man, Thor, Captain America, Batman and Iron Man came to Kaiser Permanente Roseville Women's and Children's Center on Thursday to lift patients' spirits. These superheroes came to the rescue and surprised kids and their families by cleaning their windows. Many waved as these...
Sacramento State, Wide Open Walls unveil new colorful murals on CSUS campus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University just got a lot more colorful!. Sacramento State has partnered with Wide Open Walls to highlight the university's Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan with an unveiling of its mural project Monday. There were six hand-picked artists who painted murals on the south side...
'This guy was dangerous' | East Sacramento neighbors terrorized by livestreaming man in a van
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks, neighbors in East Sacramento say they were terrorized by a man living in his van, using a small neighborhood park as a private restroom and livestreaming himself shouting obscenities at passersby. "This guy was dangerous - is dangerous," said Ivan Azevedo, a retired state...
Andrea Bocelli plans May show at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli announced new tour dates Monday and they include a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. According to a news release, the show is scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023. Tickets go sale to the public Monday, Oct. 31. The show...
Hazmat team removing unknown chemicals from abandoned home in Meadowview
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading down 19th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood might be difficult for some drivers as crews work to remove chemicals from an abandoned home. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, its hazmat team is at a home on the 7500 block of 19th Street. The chemicals...
Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
Filipino American History | Celebrating 50 years of Filipino American Studies at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — Filipino American History Month is celebrated every year in October in the U.S. It's a time to recognize the countless cultural and historical contributions made by Filipino American communities nationwide. The Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) is a nonprofit founded in 1982 "to promote understanding,...
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
Video shows brawl between protesters and alleged Proud Boys at UC Davis Turning Point USA event
DAVIS, Calif. — A protester of the Turning Point USA event at UC Davis said the situation quickly escalated into violence when alleged Proud Boys arrived to the campus. Will Alpers, a recent UC Davis graduate, said he was at the campus as an attendee and protester against the Turning Point USA event Tuesday.
'Grave danger' | Fight among protesters cancels Turning Point USA event at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A Turning Point USA event was canceled before it could even start at UC Davis due to fighting among protesters, officials said Tuesday. In a news release, officials said there were about 100 protesters and counter-protesters fighting among themselves, including some who reportedly used pepper spray, knocked over barricades and removed traffic cones. Authorities said some protesters also reportedly wore Proud Boys labeled apparel.
