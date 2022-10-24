Metairie, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Metairie.
The Cohen College Prep High volleyball team will have a game with Metairie Park Country Day School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cohen College Prep High
Metairie Park Country Day School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Cohen College Prep High volleyball team will have a game with Metairie Park Country Day School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Cohen College Prep High
Metairie Park Country Day School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
