ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Metairie, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Metairie.

The Cohen College Prep High volleyball team will have a game with Metairie Park Country Day School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.

Cohen College Prep High
Metairie Park Country Day School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Cohen College Prep High volleyball team will have a game with Metairie Park Country Day School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.

Cohen College Prep High
Metairie Park Country Day School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen

Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Louisiana's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Popular fast food chains are great, but regional restaurants offering quick eats are an even better way to sample local cuisine. LoveFood compiled a list of the best historic fast food restaurant in each state that has stood the test of time. According to the site, each state has its own unique fast food spot that gives diners another option of a quick bite to eat at a regional restaurant.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3

Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Tina Howell

Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasure

In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
Picayune Item

Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD seeks person of interest for questioning

New Orleans Police are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a homicide from April. Josue Santiago, 28, who goes by the nickname ‘Puerto Rican Josh’ is just wanted for questioning at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cantrell budget cuts NOPD spending but raises pay

The budget that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Monday to the New Orleans City Council reduces spending on the New Orleans Police Department, but officials in the mayor’s office say they are absolutely not “defunding the police.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy