LURAY, Va – Page County authorities are looking for a missing person and they need the public’s help. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area. Bradford is described as a white male, 5’11”, approximately 170 lbs, brown eyes, shaved head, with tattoos “Ace & Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back. He was last known to be in the accompaniment of Marcus Lee Lewis. Bradford was last seen entering Lewis’ car, but never returned.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO