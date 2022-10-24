Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning. Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.
cbs19news
WHSV
Man shot in the arm in Augusta County early Friday morning
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 28-year-old man was shot in the left arm Friday just after 1:30 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Health where they interviewed the man who was shot. Deputies were told the shooting happened on Old Goose Creek Road. Deputies searched...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported overnight shooting
A 28-year-old man was shot on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area early Friday, and Augusta County authorities are trying to figure out what happened. A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting from canvassing the area.
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
cbs19news
WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Audrey Rose Ingram was found safe on Friday. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier Friday morning that they were asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen Oct. 27 at her Craigsville home.
969wsig.com
Page County Authorities Search for Missing Man and Suspect
LURAY, Va – Page County authorities are looking for a missing person and they need the public’s help. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area. Bradford is described as a white male, 5’11”, approximately 170 lbs, brown eyes, shaved head, with tattoos “Ace & Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back. He was last known to be in the accompaniment of Marcus Lee Lewis. Bradford was last seen entering Lewis’ car, but never returned.
cbs19news
No injuries reported in connection with Albemarle house fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire on Kimbrough Circle on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, the fire occurred around 1:55 p.m. on the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle. The first crew arrived on the scene in about 11...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
Augusta Free Press
cbs19news
Cyclist from East High hit-and-run files report
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The cyclist who was hit on East High Street earlier this month has come forward and filed a police report. Kenyon Barnes said he decided to come forward for two reasons: he's been hit by cars before and the public's loud reaction to the video of the incident that was posted on social media.
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for assault and battery
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for assault and battery.
cbs19news
ACPS to increase pay for bus drivers
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Education Association got what it wanted: higher pay for bus drivers. The Albemarle County School Board voted to raise bus driver pay to $21.50 an hour, with the goal of attracting more drivers. "Yes, very very happy with the school board on...
NBC 29 News
cbs19news
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
cbs19news
Woman facing murder charge for shooting on Stony Point Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, police officers and crews from the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a domestic disturbance report on the 2100 block of Stony Point Road before 8:30 a.m.
WHSV
Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a residence on Amethyst Lane Wednesday. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to possible sightings of the suspect by community members. They thank the community for their part in arresting...
