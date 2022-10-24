GALLIPOLIS — Theo Walsh made a return to the Licking Valley football team for his senior season, and he left his mark all the way to the final seconds. Walsh, a standout defensive lineman, served primarily as a goal-line running back for the offense throughout the regular season, but he had a breakout game Friday. He put the Panthers (5-6) on his broad shoulders and nearly lifted them to a victory, falling 37-30 at No. 5 Gallia Academy in a Division IV, Region 15 first-round game.

GALLIPOLIS, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO