Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Sheriff Eric Levett calls for indictment of deputy whose dogs died in hot shed
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is urging the District Attorney’s Office to seek an indictment against one of its deputies who was investigated following the deaths of three of his dogs in a hot shed in June. Sheriff Eric Levett wrote a letter to District...
California Lawsuit Claims Cannabis Fraud
Talk about a pain in the joints.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:. • Stanquethia Deshuna Anderson, 33, Main Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
Conyers Police K9s need your vote
The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to establish team for mental health program aimed at improving pubic health and safety
CONYERS — Unanimous approval from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will bring a new program aimed at aiding those with mental health issues to the Sheriff's Office. During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved a $540,000 award to establish a behavioral health correspondence team...
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
Lydia Churillo named Rockdale County Teacher of the Year
CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening. Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, October 28-30
Its Halloween weekend and there's plenty of family friendly and adult events in Rockdale and Newton County to celebrate.
WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi
Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 13 - Oct. 21
♦ Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits, 11406 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Oct. 13; Routine; 91/A.
