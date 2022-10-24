ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Lady Falcons’ Boersma On Top-Five Region XC Run

Fort Campbell 7th-grader Scarlett Boersma ran a 21:33 at the Region 1 Class A cross country championships on Saturday at Marshall County, finishing 4th to help the Lady Falcons to a 3rd-place finish. Afterward, Boersma looked back on her top-five performance.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Battling Blazers Fall in Region Semifinal Thriller

Two themes emerged from Wednesday’s volleyball region final match between Henderson County and University Heights Academy. For one, Henderson is not ready yet to relinquish its position atop the region hill. The Lady Colonels have six of the last seven region titles. And second, UHA’s penchant for battling back...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Madisonville’s Orange Named Region Player of the Year

Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Kaitlyn Orange has been named the region player of the year by the Kentucky High School Volleyball Coaches Association. The senior hitter enters Wednesday’s region semifinal with 371 kills, 314 digs, 61 aces, and 14 blocks in helping lead the Lady Maroons to a 27-10 record.
MADISONVILLE, KY

