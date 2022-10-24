ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Pecatonica village president resigns

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
PECATONICA, IL
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
ROCKFORD, IL
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
ROCKFORD, IL
A symbol of a bright future at the Rockford Public Library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders from Rockford Public Library (RPL) and the city of Rockford celebrate an important step in constructing a brand new, cutting-edge library with a topping off ceremony. On Thursday, key players in the library’s development spent the afternoon placing the final beam at the highest point...
ROCKFORD, IL
Bell Bowl activists mark one year fighting against prairie demolition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since activists have been fighting against the demolition of one of the only prairies left in the region. The 8,000-year-old piece of land, home to natural and human history, has been under watch by the Natural Land Institute since construction was announced for an expansion project at the Rockford International Airport (RFD).
ROCKFORD, IL
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
ROCKFORD, IL
State report card shows victories and losses for RPS 205

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools across the country are reeling after COVID-19 gutted in-person learning and instruction time. According to the Nation’s Report Card, reading proficiency declined back to levels seen last in 1992, and nearly four in 10 eighth graders didn’t meet basic math proficiency. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results “appalling, unacceptable and a reminder of the impact that this pandemic has had on our learners.”
ROCKFORD, IL
Stateline educators focus in on early childhood brain development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Educators across the stateline received new data Thursday on how lifestyle changes during the pandemic affected the developing brains of the youngest population. Last school year, Harlem and Rockford School Districts participated in the Early Development Instrument, a questionnaire that measures if kindergartners are on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district. The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square. Funding for the...
DURAND, IL
Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested James Davis, Jr., 36, on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics on Dakota Lane. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Davis was arrested in the 3000 block of Dakota Lane after a search warrant was served at the residence. Police said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
MADISON, WI
Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
FREEPORT, IL
Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Guilford flag football prepares for State Tournament at Halas Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2021, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools launched a first-of-its-kind high school girls flag football league. After a successful start, organizers expanded the league to include more CPS teams, along with expanding its reach to the West Suburbs and Rockford schools. The Rockford Park District along with area schools launched a five-team Rockford League which included the four RPS High Schools and a Rockford Co-op team to allow other Stateline students to participate.
ROCKFORD, IL

