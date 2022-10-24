Also, who paid the medical bills for your bike accident, considering you where retired at that time and how did you come back as a full-time contractor when the counties policy is contractors can only be part time without consulting the Supervisors? maybe KGUN can ask these questions?
Why do these abusers of the oublic trust atoll get media ti make them look like they care about the pol. He did nothing but take care of himself & special interest. Any good he may have done was a buy product never has intention to make things better that for his neighbors & ALL Pima County residents.
where is the $6 million he gave to Mark Kelly's balloons to space and I noticed we have funds for roads now that your not using millions of road funds for soccer fields
Comments / 8