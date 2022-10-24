ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Azson
4d ago

Also, who paid the medical bills for your bike accident, considering you where retired at that time and how did you come back as a full-time contractor when the counties policy is contractors can only be part time without consulting the Supervisors? maybe KGUN can ask these questions?

4
Richard Hernandez
4d ago

Why do these abusers of the oublic trust atoll get media ti make them look like they care about the pol. He did nothing but take care of himself & special interest. Any good he may have done was a buy product never has intention to make things better that for his neighbors & ALL Pima County residents.

5
Azson
4d ago

where is the $6 million he gave to Mark Kelly's balloons to space and I noticed we have funds for roads now that your not using millions of road funds for soccer fields

3
KOLD-TV

New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022

A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Border Patrol rescues 32 migrants locked in box truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector rescued 32 migrants concealed in a box truck, following a pursuit that started in Tucson Monday, Oct. 24. The incident started shortly after 6 p.m. when agents attempted to stop the truck near the I-10 Frontage...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Differences threaten the future of the RTA transportation plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo officials gathered to dedicate the beginning of the Sunshine Mile project on East Broadway this week, there was little mention of the issues which surrounded the widening project. It took nearly 30 years to finally get in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after two-year absence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Veterans Day Parade is coming back in the Old Pueblo!. The parade has been missing from the streets of downtown Tucson for the past two years. Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction. In 2020, it was called off because of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a stabbing near Prince and Oracle in Tucson late Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. and found a man and woman suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital, but the other was treated at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue. This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re...
TUCSON, AZ

