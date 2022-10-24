Detroit, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Detroit.
The Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy volleyball team will have a game with Cody High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy
Cody High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Communication Media Arts High School
Cass Technical High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
