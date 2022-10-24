ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Detroit.

The Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy volleyball team will have a game with Cody High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy
Cody High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Communication Media Arts High School
Cass Technical High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

