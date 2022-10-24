Monroe, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Monroe.
The Oxford High School volleyball team will have a game with Masuk High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Oxford High School
Masuk High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Oxford High School volleyball team will have a game with Masuk High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Oxford High School
Masuk High School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
