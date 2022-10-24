ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros win ALCS, beat Yankees in 4-game sweep

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZpxD_0ikBokXy00

NEW YORK — The Astros are World Series-bound – again.

Houston topped the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday in New York, winning the American League Championship Series in a four-game sweep. The victory put the Astros in familiar territory, marking the team’s second pennant in a row and their fourth in the past six years, according to The Associated Press.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third inning, was named the ALCS MVP, the AP reported. The 25-year-old rookie hit .353 in the series, with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, according to MLB.com.

Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship Series, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Houston, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON — (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, the first multi-homer Series game for...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

World Series: Phillies erase 5-run Astros lead, win Game 1 on J.T. Realmuto's go-ahead 10th-inning home run

The Philadelphia Phillies got knocked down. But they got up again, climbed back and finally overtook the Houston Astros on J.T. Realmuto's go-ahead home run to win World Series Game 1, 6-5, in 10 innings. After falling behind 5-0 early, the Phillies rallied against likely Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, with Realmuto ripping the game-tying double in the fifth inning, then took their first lead on his extra-inning blast.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON — (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON — (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON — (AP) — A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener. A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies,...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

World Series 2022: Justin Verlander goes winless yet again, now has worst ERA in Fall Classic history

There will be many of reasons to praise Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at the end of the career, but his performance in the World Series will not be one of them. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star took the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday and once again fell flat in the Fall Classic. Handed a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Verlander eventually exited with the game tied after a pair of innings to forget against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON — (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

The Phillies and Rob Thomson play like every moment could be decisive. It won them World Series Game 1

If you’ve ever been caught on the highway in a blinding storm, you understand how the Philadelphia Phillies arrived here, at a World Series lead over the Houston Astros. When the challenge of making it through the present instant is all-consuming, you get lost in it. You stop making choices and just make moves. You take an inch, then the next inch, and then the next.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

TORONTO — (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play for the Los Angeles Lakers against Minnesota on Friday night due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and that the team decided to take the cautious approach with the oft-injured big man. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy