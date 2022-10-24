Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saratoga Springs clinches final Class AA playoff spot
Saratoga Springs hosted Colonie on Friday night. With a win, the Blue Streaks could clinch the final playoff spot in Class AA.
Quarter points once again wreak havoc in Class A
Just like last season, quarter points have once again wreaked havoc on the Class A Capital Division in the final week of the season.
Greenwich sweeps penalty kicks to advance to final
Greenwich and Lake George met in a thriller on Wednesday in the Class CC semfinals. Two overtimes weren't enough for the Witches and Warriors.
NEWS10 ABC
Loudonville Christian wins in OT; heads to final
At the beginning of the soccer season, the Loudonville Christian girls soccer team didn't have enough players to field a team. So what did they do? They joined up with the boys team. It's paid off. Wednesday night they were one win away from the Class D section title game.
Shaker rallies from down 1-0 to top Shen, advance to Class AA final
The Shaker boys soccer team simply refused to allow teams to score this year. The Blue Bison gave up just four goals all season heading into Thursday night's Section II, Class AA semi-final game with Shenendehowa.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar
Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Troy’s Tatu Tacos & Tequila holding first flash tattoo event
Tatu Tacos & Tequila in Troy is living up to its name. The restaurant will have its first flash tattoo event on Saturday, October 29.
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
UAlbany police arrest anti-Semitic sticker suspect
Chief of University Police Department Paul Burlingame confirmed they have identified who posted hate stickers on the UAlbany campus. Anti-Semitic stickers were posted around UAlbany campus on Tuesday, October 25.
Meet the minds behind Glens Falls’ spookiest houses
Drive down Haviland Avenue during the Halloween season, and one house may stand out to you. Yes, that's right - it's the one with skeletons waving from the porch, graves haunted by the not-quite-dead, and two kids running around, making sure every cobweb is exactly where it should be.
Gloversville family ending ‘haunts’ after 25 years
After 25 years, Stonewell Haunts, located at 82 Steele Road in Gloversville, is ending its haunted houses and shows. Haunt Master Len Aldous said he's been fighting cancer for nearly five years and it's time for the haunts to come to an end.
Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District
Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
