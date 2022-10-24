ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Loudonville Christian wins in OT; heads to final

At the beginning of the soccer season, the Loudonville Christian girls soccer team didn't have enough players to field a team. So what did they do? They joined up with the boys team. It's paid off. Wednesday night they were one win away from the Class D section title game.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free meals for all students in Saratoga School District

Saratoga Springs City School District announced that starting on October 31 all students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each day for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. The district will use funding from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency COVID Relief (ESSER II) Funds and the current budget in the Cafeteria Fund.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

