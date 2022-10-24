Read full article on original website
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Endings Explained, Ahsoka and Dooku's Pasts Revealed
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, giving us six CGI animated shorts in the style of The Clone Wars. Half of the stories are devoted to legendary Jedi Ahsoka Tano (long before her alliance with The Mandalorian), while the others focus on future Sith Lord Dooku during his time as a Jedi.
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
'Venom 3' Director Is Reportedly Writer Kelly Marcel
The director for Venom 3, which was confirmed by Sony back in April, will be Kelly Marcel, a writer and producer from the first two installments, Deadline reported Friday. Tom Hardy will star again in this movie, after posting a cryptic shot of the script on Instagram in June. The script, according to his post, shows the story is by Hardy and Marcel, with Marcel writing. There's no word yet on a plot or a release date for the third Venom movie.
'The Santa Clauses' Disney Plus Series Trailer Drops Ahead of the Holidays
Disney Plus is reviving the beloved Tim Allen Santa Clause movies with an original series on the streaming service this holiday season. Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family.
'Black Adam' Review: The Rock's Big, Loud Supervillain Hit Is Basically Fine
Those crazy fools, they finally did it. They put The Rock in a superhero movie. Cross the biggest action superstar with the most overblown effects-driven genre and you get Black Adam, a face-melting big-screen spectacular. This is peak blockbuster -- for better and for worse. A box office hit in...
'Black Panther 2' Clip Reveals Epic Battle in Flooded Wakanda
It's a clash of civilizations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this clip shows a new enemy trying to send the people of Wakanda to a watery grave. In the sequel to Marvel's smash hit 2018 film, director Ryan Coogler reunites an ensemble cast led by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with new friends and enemies, including Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and antihero Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). Namor is ruler of an underwater kingdom, which explains why a bunch of sea-dwellers appear to be trying to flood the secretive African nation of Wakanda. But Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) are determined to turn the tide.
