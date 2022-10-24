Astros dance with brooms amid raucous celebrations after sweeping Yankees

The Astros celebrated their ALCS sweep over the Yankees accordingly.

Following the team’s 6-5 Game 4 win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket to the World Series, the Astros spared no effort reveling once again eliminating their rival.

Amid champagne festivities inside the visiting clubhouse, Astros players broke out brooms and pretended to sweep the floor before hoisting them up in the air and dancing with them.

There are brooms pic.twitter.com/33qvjTOjMM — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 24, 2022

Houston will likely take greater caution celebrating this time around, after pitcher Lance McCullers had his start pushed back after injuring his arm on a champagne bottle follwing the team’s sweep of the Mariners in the ALDS. Another player inadvertently hit the bottle on McCullers’ elbow, causing a laceration and swelling.

The spectacle has now become commonplace between the Astros and Yankees. Despite a new manager, general manager and largely different roster, the Astros have eliminated the Yankees from the ALCS in 2017, 2019, and again this year.

Gleyber Torres’ error in the seventh inning, with the Yankees leading 5-4, set up Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman’s game-tying and go-ahead singles. Torres likely could have ended the inning with a double play if he had not committed the error.