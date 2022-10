Justin Verlander isn't looking to hang it up anytime soon after the 2022 season. The Houston Astros ace has amassed more than 3,000 career innings over the last 17 seasons, yet Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies is anything but a swan song for the 39-year-old hurler. Verlander has stated in recent years his goal to pitch until he is 45.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO