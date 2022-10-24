King George, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO