ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Ohio high school football OHSAA playoff first-round scores for Greater Canton on Friday

The Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off Friday night, with Stark County being well represented with 12 county teams qualifying. In Division I, McKinley won big over GlenOak for the second time in three weeks. Massillon had little trouble taking care of Perry in Division II. Also in Division II, Hoover's defense was dominant against Licking Heights. In Division IV, Canton South won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade. In Division V, Fairless won a home playoff game for the first time ever. Also Friday, Jackson and Lake each rallied for wins, while Central Catholic and Northwest won big.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Yahoo Sports

Alabama high school football: AHSAA, AISA scores from Week 10

Here are the final scores from the last week of regular-season high school football in the state of Alabama:. WHO IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE STATE?:Alabama high school football Super 25 rankings: Tie at No. 1 after Hoover-Thompson slugfest. DIFFERENCE MAKERS:Lowndes Academy's Clayton Hussey intercepts two passes, accounts for...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy