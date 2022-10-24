The Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off Friday night, with Stark County being well represented with 12 county teams qualifying. In Division I, McKinley won big over GlenOak for the second time in three weeks. Massillon had little trouble taking care of Perry in Division II. Also in Division II, Hoover's defense was dominant against Licking Heights. In Division IV, Canton South won a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade. In Division V, Fairless won a home playoff game for the first time ever. Also Friday, Jackson and Lake each rallied for wins, while Central Catholic and Northwest won big.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO