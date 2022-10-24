Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
Steph Curry: Klay Thompson Didn't Deserve Ejection
Steph Curry didn't believe Klay Thompson deserved an ejection
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat
Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
NBC Sports
Rumor: Barack Obama involved with group looking to buy Suns
It seemed inevitable. Eventually, one of the faceless hedge-fund billionaires trying to buy an NBA team would reach out to hoops fan and former president Barack Obama and bring him in as part of an ownership group. That may be happening in Phoenix. Bill Simmons said in a recent podcast...
NBC Sports
Flyers claim a 2016 1st-round winger off of waivers
The Flyers took to waivers Thursday for another forward. The club claimed winger Kieffer Bellows from the Islanders. Just over a week ago, the Flyers plucked Lukas Sedlak from the Avalanche. Last season, they added Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown off of waivers during a three-day span in October. Bellows,...
NBC Sports
Bellows expresses gratitude for Islanders, says hello to young Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — Seven of the Flyers' expected 12 forwards Saturday will be 25 years old or younger. General manager Chuck Fletcher noted how the Flyers wanted to get younger this season. They've been forced to get even younger because of injuries. The latest addition to their youth parade...
