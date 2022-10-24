ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros win ALCS, beat Yankees in 4-game sweep

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwhMw_0ikBkwkc00

NEW YORK — The Astros are World Series-bound – again.

Houston topped the Yankees 6-5 on Sunday in New York, winning the American League Championship Series in a four-game sweep. The victory put the Astros in familiar territory, marking the team’s second pennant in a row and their fourth in the past six years, according to The Associated Press.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the third inning, was named the ALCS MVP, the AP reported. The 25-year-old rookie hit .353 in the series, with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four RBIs, according to MLB.com.

Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies won the National League Championship Series, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday in Houston, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Boo the Astros all you want. Just don't cheat yourself out of recognizing an all-time great team — and villain

The Houston Astros make for delicious villains. The perpetrators of baseball's biggest cheating scandal in a century inadvertently made certain it stuck. First, they used a very memorable method to steal signs back in 2017 — relaying the upcoming pitch by making noise with trash cans, a method commissioner Rob Manfred dubbed "the banging scheme." They won the World Series that season, which added the whole specter of ill-begotten gains.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series: Follow Astros-Phillies Game 1 as Justin Verlander looks to keep Houston undefeated in playoffs

The World Series is here. An exhilarating, and at times shocking, postseason has offered up familiar faces and brand new ones to duke it out in the Fall Classic. It's the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League's top seed vs. the National League's last team in. It's a club making its fourth World Series appearance in six seasons against one vaulting back into the spotlight for the first time since 2009. The matchup pits order against chaos and figures to help define the legacies of major figures like Bryce Harper, Dusty Baker and Justin Verlander — not to mention the much-discussed Astros core involved in the sign-stealing scandal.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON — (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

World Series 2022: Umpire rules Astros' Aledmys Díaz leaned into HBP in pivotal extra-inning at-bat

The Houston Astros were about to load the bases in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but then umpire James Hoye did something unfortunate for them. His job. The final plate appearance of the game on Friday saw a big turn of events when Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz drew what looked like a hit-by-pitch against Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson. At the time, there were runners on second and third with two outs.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series 2022: Justin Verlander goes winless yet again, now has worst ERA in Fall Classic history

There will be many of reasons to praise Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander at the end of the career, but his performance in the World Series will not be one of them. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and nine-time All-Star took the mound in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday and once again fell flat in the Fall Classic. Handed a 5-0 lead by the end of the third inning, Verlander eventually exited with the game tied after a pair of innings to forget against the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON — (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

From Santo Domingo to Maine to Houston, Jeremy Peña seemed destined to play in the World Series. Just ask his friends

HOUSTON – In the second at bat of his first World Series game, Jeremy Peña laced a double down the right field line. A few batters later, he scored on Kyle Tucker's second home run of the night to put the Houston Astros up 5-0. Ultimately, that would be the setup to a stunning comeback by the Philadelphia Phillies to take Game 1. But in the moment, it was just the 10th time in Major League Baseball history that a rookie shortstop has scored in the World Series. On a team full of Fall Classic veterans, the 25-year-old, who played just 182 games in the minors before making his big league debut on Opening Day, fit right in.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

The Phillies and Rob Thomson play like every moment could be decisive. It won them World Series Game 1

If you’ve ever been caught on the highway in a blinding storm, you understand how the Philadelphia Phillies arrived here, at a World Series lead over the Houston Astros. When the challenge of making it through the present instant is all-consuming, you get lost in it. You stop making choices and just make moves. You take an inch, then the next inch, and then the next.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Poyer's trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer's route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers.
BUFFALO, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending

The NBA wants more competitive balance and is considering an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster, three people familiar with the matter said Friday. The people, all of whom spoke to The Associated Press...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy