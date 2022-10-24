ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Owens, McDonald finally debate on inflation, energy, border, CRT, abortion

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The last major Utah debate of the election season finally happened Friday night in South Jordan — but even then, a late technical glitch delayed the anticipated face-off between Congressman Burgess Owens and challenger Darlene McDonald for about a half hour. McDonald, who...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Learn about creepy crawly critters at the aquarium

KUTV — It's Halloween on the high seas at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. The whole family can learn all about some creepy crawly critters to mark the occasion. Kari spoke with Caitlyn about the education tents. For ticketing and information head to thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy