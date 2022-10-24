Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations in 2023 - Draper, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake City
Owens, McDonald finally debate on inflation, energy, border, CRT, abortion
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The last major Utah debate of the election season finally happened Friday night in South Jordan — but even then, a late technical glitch delayed the anticipated face-off between Congressman Burgess Owens and challenger Darlene McDonald for about a half hour. McDonald, who...
Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
Learn about creepy crawly critters at the aquarium
KUTV — It's Halloween on the high seas at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. The whole family can learn all about some creepy crawly critters to mark the occasion. Kari spoke with Caitlyn about the education tents. For ticketing and information head to thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House is closed until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
Safety measures for buildings under construction questioned after recent fires
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said most residents evacuated from the buildings neighboring the major Sugar House fire should hopefully be able to return Thursday night. “We do have a plan in place we’re going through each of those apartments that were affected...
UDOT closing both directions of I-80 in Salt Lake City over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Road closures scheduled this weekend in the Beehive State may have an impact on your weekend plans, so officials are advising drivers to plan ahead. UDOT officials announced they will close portions of I-80 in Salt Lake City for two nights. Due to construction...
GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
US-6 closed in both directions after driver airlifted in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — One person was airlifted in serious condition after a crash closed Highway 6 in both directions. Officials responded to the collision a short time after 1 p.m. near milepost 193 in Spanish Fork Canyon, where two cars collided with one another. According to Sgt....
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
Developers behind burned Sugar House apartment complex plan to rebuild
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The developers behind an under-construction apartment complex that caught fire last night in Sugar House say they plan to rebuild. “The goal is to rebuild the project as planned,” said Ron Cole of Eight Bay Advisors, which provided financing for the project. That...
GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
Springville teen student dies from injuries after struck by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage student in Springville has passed away from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car while walking to school. Officials responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of 620 S Canyon Road on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.
UPD: Suspect in ongoing Midvale standoff found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The suspect in the standoff was found deceased, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The original article continues below. ****. An hours-long standoff in Midvale that had roads closed and led to the cancelation of in-person classes at an elementary school ended...
