Union City’s iconic Bucket bar/restaurant up for sale, asking price is $400,000
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A long time Union City bar and restaurant is up for sale. The Bucket which has been in operation for 87 years is on the market with a asking price of $400,000 according to a listing from Battle Creek realtor Ryan Leonard. Tony Smith...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
Michigan farm creates massive rivalry-themed maze
Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it's huge.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
Experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this year
Experts are making it known this year that you don't necessarily have to rake and bag the leaves in your yard.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
WWMTCw
New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
