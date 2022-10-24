Neighbors: Hartz's many missions have a central theme: bringing community together to overcome obstacles

Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
wmay.com
Memorial Holiday Fest Returning To Downtown Springfield
The Memorial Holiday Fest will return to downtown Springfield later this fall. It’s the second year downtown for the event that was known as Festival of Trees when it was staged for years at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Various events and activities are planned for Wednesday evenings and Saturdays around downtown from November 26th through December 21st.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse
More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October. Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Springfield man sentenced for drug possession, distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses. In a news release, court officials said 29-year-old Tyrell Harris was sentenced for heroin possession and distribution. According to the police, when officers attempted to arrest Harris at his home for unrelated firearms charges, […]
wmay.com
Two Arrested In Jacksonville After Fight Involving Machete
Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.
wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in death of 3-year-old
Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station.
newschannel20.com
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20.
Christian County Coroner identifies man killed in train derailment
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
foxillinois.com
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
wdbr.com
Report: Dad’s girlfriend accused
A Carlinville woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a three-year-old boy. The Macoupin County sheriff and state’s attorney says Ashley Bottoms, 33, is being held responsible. The State Journal-Register reports Bottoms is the girlfriend of the little boy’s father. The paper reports the story is that Bottoms was breaking up a fight between children, threw the little boy against a wall – where he hit his head – then drove him around for three hours before seeking medical attention.
