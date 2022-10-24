Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy charged with selling guns illegally, including 2 previously used in fatal shooting of teen
A now-former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is charged with selling guns illegally to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that were traced back to the deadly Roxborough shooting, two weeks earlier, that left a 14-year-old dead and four juveniles wounded, according to court documents. Samir Ahmad...
Crumbleys' novel case to test theory: Are all school shootings preventable?
James and Jennifer Crumbleys' novel criminal case is on track to test a theory that has never been proven: that all school shootings are preventable. That's what two mass shooting experts testified at a hearing Friday as prosecutors laid groundwork for their trial strategy that the parents of the Oxford school shooter could have prevented the massacre, but didn't. The experts' theory is that Ethan Crumbley was on a pathway to violence and that somewhere along that...
Ex-Capitol Police officer found guilty of obstruction in January 6 probe
Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley was found guilty of obstruction on Friday for deleting his own Facebook message telling another user to remove portions of a post that person made about entering the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. But the jury in Washington, DC, couldn’t reach a...
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
Judge denies request for temporary restraining order in Arizona voter intimidation case
A federal judge rejected a request by a retirees’ association that he issue a temporary restraining order targeted at conduct outside of Arizona drop box locations that some voters have described as intimidating. US District Judge Michael T. Liburdi said in an opinion Friday that the association, the Arizona...
