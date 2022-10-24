James and Jennifer Crumbleys' novel criminal case is on track to test a theory that has never been proven: that all school shootings are preventable. That's what two mass shooting experts testified at a hearing Friday as prosecutors laid groundwork for their trial strategy that the parents of the Oxford school shooter could have prevented the massacre, but didn't. The experts' theory is that Ethan Crumbley was on a pathway to violence and that somewhere along that...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO