Oakland County, MI

Idaho8.com

Former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy charged with selling guns illegally, including 2 previously used in fatal shooting of teen

A now-former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is charged with selling guns illegally to an FBI informant while he was a deputy, including two that were traced back to the deadly Roxborough shooting, two weeks earlier, that left a 14-year-old dead and four juveniles wounded, according to court documents. Samir Ahmad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbleys' novel case to test theory: Are all school shootings preventable?

James and Jennifer Crumbleys' novel criminal case is on track to test a theory that has never been proven: that all school shootings are preventable. That's what two mass shooting experts testified at a hearing Friday as prosecutors laid groundwork for their trial strategy that the parents of the Oxford school shooter could have prevented the massacre, but didn't. The experts' theory is that Ethan Crumbley was on a pathway to violence and that somewhere along that...
FLORIDA STATE

