Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, South Plains high school football standings: Week 9

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
District 2-6A

Team Overall District

Frenship 6-1 2-0

San Angelo Central 5-2 2-0

Odessa Permian 6-1 1-1

Midland Legacy 3-4 1-1

Midland High 4-3 0-2

Odessa High 3-4 0-2

Last week's results: Frenship 42, Midland High 38; Midland Legacy 33, Odessa Permian 25; San Angelo Central 57, Odessa High 34.

District 2-5A Division I

Team Overall District

Amarillo Tascosa 6-1 3-0

Lubbock-Cooper 6-1 3-0

Abilene High 3-5 2-2

Amarillo Caprock 5-3 2-2

Amarillo High 3-5 1-3

Coronado 2-5 1-2

Monterey 0-7 0-3

Last week's results: Lubbock-Cooper 11, Abilene High 8; Coronado 28, Amarillo High 17 (Thursday), Caprock 14, Monterey 14, Amarillo Tascosa was open.

District 2-5A Division II

Team Overall District

Wichita Falls Rider 4-3 1-1

Abilene Wylie 4-3 2-0

Abilene Cooper 3-4 1-1

Ama. Palo Duro 2-5 1-1

Plainview 3-4 1-1

Lubbock High 2-5 0-2

Last week's results: Abilene Cooper 50, Palo Duro 14; Plainview 62, Lubbock High 19; Abilene Wylie 39, Wichita Falls Rider 38.

District 2-4A Division I

Team Overall District

Brownwood 6-2 2-0

Estacado 4-3 1-0

Andrews 5-3 1-1

Big Spring 4-3 0-1

San Angelo Lake View 3-5 0-2

Last week's results: Estacado 42, Andrews 32 (OT), Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13; Big Spring was open

District 2-4A Division II

Team Overall District

Seminole 7-1 2-0

Perryton 2-5 1-0

Canyon West Plains 4-4 1-1

Borger 2-5 0-1

Levelland 1-7 0-2

Last week's results: Seminole 48, Borger 32; West Plains 52, Levelland 7; Perryton was open.

District 3-4A Division II

Team Overall District

Midland Greenwood 5-3 2-0

Wichita Falls Hirschi 4-2 0-1*

Snyder 3-5 1-1

Sweetwater 1-6 0-1

Graham 4-4 0-2*

Last week's results: Snyder 35, Graham 21; Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7; Wichita Falls Hirschi was open.

* — Hirschi and Graham were involved in double-forfeit.

District 1-3A Division I

Team Overall District

Denver City 4-4 2-0

Kermit 4-4 2-0

Brownfield 6-2 1-1

Lamesa 1-6 0-2

Slaton 0-7 0-1

Last week's results: Brownfield 30, Lamesa 22; Denver City 28, Slaton 22; Kermit was open.

District 2-3A Division I

Team Overall District

Bushland 8-0 2-0

Shallowater 6-1 1-0

Dalhart 4-3 1-1

Muleshoe 5-2 0-1

Amarillo River Road 2-6 0-2

Last week's results: Bushland 68, River Road 0; Shallowater 71, Dalhart 39; Muleshoe was open.

District 4-3A Division II

Team Overall District

Abernathy 5-2 2-0

Roosevelt 3-4 1-1

Littlefield 5-2 1-1

Idalou 4-3 1-1

Coahoma 5-2 1-1

Stanton 2-5 0-2

Last week's results: Abernathy 40, Roosevelt 21; Littlefield 39, Stanton 7; Idalou 28, Coahoma 16.

District 1-2A Division I

Team Overall District

Stratford 7-0 2-0

Panhandle 5-2 1-1

Farwell 6-1 1-1

Sanford-Fritch 1-6 1-1

Amarillo Highland Park 2-5 1-1

Stinnett West Texas 3-4 0-2

Last week's results: Highland Park 31, West Texas 16; Farwell 46, Sanford-Fritch 3; Stratford 40, Panhandle 35.

District 2-2A District I

Team Overall District

New Deal 4-3 2-0

Floydada 4-3 1-1

Sundown 2-5 1-1

Olton 5-2 1-1

Tahoka 4-3 1-1

Post 1-6 0-2

Last week's results: New Deal 42, Floydada 7; Tahoka 41, Post 20; Sundown 49, Olton 32.

District 3-2A Division II

Team Overall District

Sudan 6-1 2-0

Ralls 5-2 1-1

Lockney 2-5 1-1

Hale Center 3-4 1-1

Bovina 2-5 1-1

Crosbyton 1-6 0-2

Last week's results: Bovina 63, Crosbyton 21; Sudan 48, Lockney 21; Hale Center 28, Ralls 13.

District 4-2A Division II

Team Overall District

New Home 6-1 2-0

Ropes 3-4 2-0

Plains 3-4 1-1

Seagraves 2-5 1-1

Morton 2-5 0-2

Smyer 1-6 0-2

Last week's results: Ropes 38, Morton 0; New Home 70, Smyer 8; Seagraves 45, Plains 36.

District 2-1A Division I

Team Overall District

Nazareth 6-1 0-0

Happy 6-1 0-0

Claude 3-4 0-0

Wildorado 1-6 0-0

Last week's results: Happy 78, Kingdom Prep 38; Follett 60, Wildorado 14; Nazareth, Claude were open.

District 3-1A Division I

Team Overall District

Petersburg 5-4 2-1

Springlake-Earth 4-4 2-0

Kress 6-3 2-1

Lorenzo 2-6 0-2

Anton 1-7 0-2

Last week's results: Kress 45, Lorenzo 0; Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16; Anton was open.

District 4-1A Division I

Team Overall District

Knox City 6-2 1-0

Spur 6-2 1-0

Turkey Valley 4-4 0-1

Vernon Northside 4-4 0-1

Last week's results: Knox City 64, Vernon Northside 8 (Thursday); Spur 62, Turkey Valley 50.

District 5-1A Division I

Team Overall District

Whiteface 6-2 1-0

O'Donnell 3-5 1-0

Meadow 1-7 0-1

Wellman-Union 0-8 0-1

Last week's results: O’Donnell 69, Meadow 30; Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6.

District 7-1A Division I

Team Overall District

Garden City 7-1 2-0

Rankin 7-1 2-0

Borden County 5-3 1-1

Sands 2-7 1-2

Lenorah Grady 2-7 0-3

Last week's results: Borden County 47, Sands 0; Rankin 46, Grady 0; Garden City was open.

District 2-1A Division II

Team Overall District

Whitharral 7-1 2-0

Amherst 7-1 2-0

Hart 5-4 1-2

Lazbuddie 3-6 1-2

Cotton Center 2-6 0-2

Lazbuddie 3-6 1-2

Last week's results: Amherst 30, Hart 22; Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36; Whitharral was open.

District 4-1A Division II

Team Overall District

Klondike 6-3 3-0

Loop 6-2 2-1

Southland 5-3 1-1

Dawson 1-6 0-2

Wilson 1-7 0-2

Last week's results: Klondike 84, San Marcos Baptist Academy 38; Loop 49, Wilson 0; Klondike 1, Dawson 0; Southland was open.

District 5-1A Division II

Team Overall District

Jayton 6-3 3-0

Motley County 2-6 1-1

Aspermont 7-1 1-1

Guthrie 3-6 1-2

Patton Springs 1-7 0-2

Last week's results: Guthrie 62, Patton Springs 50; Jayton 59, Motley County 50; Aspermont was open.

District 6-1A Division II

Team Overall District

Crowell 3-5 2-0

Benjamin 7-0 2-0

Paducah 7-2 2-1

Chillicothe 2-5 0-2

Harrold 0-9 0-3

Last week's results: Benjamin 62, Harrold 0; Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0; Crowell was open.

TAPPS District I Division III

Team Overall District

Trinity Christian 6-2 3-0

Arlington Grace Prep 4-4 2-1

Fort Worth Lake Country 7-1 2-1

Colleyville Covenant Christian 2-6 1-2

Arlington Pantego Christian 4-4 1-2

Willow Park Trinity Christian 1-7 0-3

Last week's results: Trinity Christian 42, Arlington Grace Prep 33; Fort Worth Lake Country 33, Colleyville Covenant Christian 27; Arlington Pantego Christian 40, Willow Park Trinity Christian 7.

TAPPS District I Division IV

Team Overall District

Fort Worth Temple Christian 7-1 4-1

Lubbock Christian 7-1 4-1

Muenster Sacred Heart 7-1 4-1

Dallas First Baptist 4-4 3-2

Weatherford Christian 5-3 2-3

Tyler Bishop Gorman 3-5 2-3

Waco Reicher 1-7 1-4

Fort Worth Mercy Culture 0-8 0-5

Last week's results: Lubbock Christian 57, Dallas First Baptist Academy 13; Muenster Sacred Heart 56, Mercy Culture Prep 17; Fort Worth Temple Christian 33, Weatherford Christian 32; Tyler T.K. Gorman 30, Waco Reicher 29.

TAPPS 6-Man District I Division III

Team Overall District

Christ the King 5-2 1-0

Kingdom Prep 5-3 1-0

Wichita Falls Christian 5-3 0-1

Midland Holy Cross 3-3 0-1

Last week's results: Christ the King 46, Wichita Falls Christian 0; Kingdom Prep 52, Midland Holy Cross 6.

