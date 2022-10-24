Read full article on original website
Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago. Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state, atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two days after he hit the social media giant with what is believed to be the largest campaign finance fine in U.S. history. Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to keep and make public the names and addresses of those who buy political ads and other data. The company objected to the requirements.
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Jackson’s water crisis left most homes and businesses in the city without running water for several days in late August and early September. Water pressure has been restored, but many residents remain skeptical about water safety in the city. Reeves says the extension will allow for a five-day transition period between the state’s management team and a private firm that will be chosen to operate the water system over the long term.
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging in their final debate as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. Walz accused Jensen of having a “a dark and fearful vision" in which abortion becomes illegal and public schools are cut to give tax cuts to the wealthiest. Jensen countered that Walz's slogan of “One Minnesota” is a sham and that the state is more divided than ever. The debate aired Friday on Minnesota Public Radio just 11 days ahead of the election.
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. And Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.
School bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for a Washington, D.C., elementary school has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch in northern Virginia on a field trip. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults Thursday back to the school after a field trip to a farm in Centreville, Virginia. Police said the bus drove into a ditch. The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack gained notoriety last year after birthing Colorado’s first known litter of pups in 80-years. Hunting wolves in Wyoming is legal, which could impede Colorado’s planned wolf reintroduction in the state’s sparsely populated Western Slope. In Colorado, killing a wolf can bring a $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
